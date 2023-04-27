Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Blasts Off This Summer

The Game Awards revealed Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, and today FromSoftware did the fans a solid by teasing a new trailer and release date.

Fans were very surprised this year at the Game Awards, which saw FromSoftware not only take home gold for Elden Ring GOTY honours (and Director Hidetaka Miyazaki get named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential list) but announce a new entry in a long-dormant series Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. Since the Game Awards, FromSoftware had remained tight-lipped about the latest entry until today, when they pulled back the curtain on a new action-packed trailer, and loaded up the barrel with a release date set for August. The first-ever gameplay trailer can be seen below.

While the trailer for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon showcases some intense mech battles, including melee fighting between armoured units and dodging many lasers, there hasn’t been much revealed about the storyline. FromSoftware may want to keep it under wraps until the inevitable release, considering the Armored Core series doesn’t typically need to be played in order to enjoy the whole overarching plot like other FromSoftware series Dark Souls.

The trailer also showcased details about the upcoming release editions for Fires of Rubicon. All pre-orders will get the MELANDER C3 G13 unique customization “Tender Foot” as a bonus, and the other editions will be as follows:

Standard Edition – Includes the base game.

Deluxe Edition – Includes the game, and a digital soundtrack and artbook.

Collector’s Edition (Bandai Store Exclusive) – Includes the Deluxe Edition, with a physical soundtrack and artbook, stickers, a pin set, a collectible steel book case, and a figurine for an Armored Core unit.

Premium Edition (Bandai Store Exclusive) – Includes everything from the Collector’s Edition, but throws in a garage for the unit included in the Collector’s.

Armored Core series fans are in luck as well, as FromSoftware has given a release date for the anticipated Fires of Rubicon. The full sixth entry will arrive on August 25th, 2023, and fans can visit the Bandai store to snag pre-orders for all editions.