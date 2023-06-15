Ryan Reynolds Embraces Being Dad In Fubo Original Bedtime Stories with Ryan

Ryan Reynolds may be known best for his raunchy humour in films like Marvel’s Deadpool, but a new ad for Fubo features the actor in his warmest role yet, Dad.

Ryan Reynolds launched a new production company called Maximum Effort back in 2018 with George Dewey, and it has produced some laugh-out-loud humorous commercials for upcoming projects. Unlike his previous Mint Mobile ads, which featured Reynolds in full Satan attire, the new Fubo Original features Reynolds in his PJs, ready for bed!

The partnership between Maximum Effort and Fubo is set to launch a new channel, and on June 20th, the first original set to launch with it is Bedtime Stories With Ryan, featuring Reynolds forsaking the devil get-up in favour of a dad-like pyjama set. The trailer can be seen below.

The new series is set to be 15 episodes long and aims to provide much-needed sleep for unrested families. Maximum Effort is mainly known for the R-Rated offerings of Marvel’s Deadpool, The Adam Project, and Free Guy, and with their new Fubo partnership, it seems no genre is off the table. Ryan Reynolds said, “We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep,” with, “This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while. Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling” regarding the new show.

Head of Fubo Studios, Pamela Duckworth, said “Bedtime Stories With Ryan’ is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” including, “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation” on Ryan Reynolds’ involvement with the new Fubo Original series.

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is directed by Vincent Peone, and is produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions. Ryan Reynolds is set to play Bedtime Dungeon Master, and music is provided by Sleeping At Last. Fans looking for more information can swing over to the Fubo website.