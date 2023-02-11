With Valentine’s Day gifts needed in just a few days for those special someones, here is a list of some best tech & gaming gifts for yours.

For anyone out there struggling to find something for your Valentine this year—don’t worry, it’s totally normal to have trouble figuring out what to get your favourite person every year. This is where we come in with a list of the best tech & game gifts for Valentine’s Day 2023. From hardware to video games and much, much more, here are several options to get those juices flowing or even to treat yourself if you’ve decided to focus on self-love.

Here are CGMs specially curated list of the best Valentine’s Day 2023 gifts for tech and game lovers:

Price: $1898.99

HUAWEI MateBook 14s comes equipped with the powerful 11th generation Intel Core H-Series processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics 5. With up to 45W of thermal design power in Performance Mode 6, you’ll be able to run multiple programs at any one time and enjoy incredible levels of multitasking. Plus, experience instant access to all your files via dual-channel memory and high-speed SSD.

Price: $299.99

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

Price: $199.99

The Nintendo Switch Lite system is a small and light system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, this system is great for on-the-go gaming.

Price: Starting at $69.99

Customize the features of your Xbox Wireless Controller even more with metallic finishes for the textured triggers and hybrid d-pad, plus rubberized grips. See where inspiration takes you and create a personalized controller that is uniquely yours.

Price: Varies by console

Does your sweetheart already have the console of their dreams? Well, then maybe hook them up with a year of online play! Between PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online, they will be playing steadily for a whole other year with you. Definitely, a must-have when seeking out the Best Tech & Game Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2023.

Price: 32-inch Monitor – $399.99, Collider TKL Keyboard – $99.99, Hyper-K Mouse – $39.99

Now through February 19th, Monoprice is gifting gamers with love…in the form of steep discounts on its highest-rated PC gaming monitors, keyboards, mice, and streaming mics! Gamers can revamp their whole desktop with savings of up to 40% off.

Price: $149.99

Create the purrfect gaming look with your own killer kitty style. Express your own unique personality and passion in the most colourful way imaginable with the Razer Kraken Kitty Edition—a USB gaming headset with highly customizable lighting that’s every shade of awesome. Best Tech & Game Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2023 includes the code VDAY23 to score an exclusive Razer gift with orders.

Co-Op Titles to Play With Your Valentine

Make sure you check out our Valentine’s Day article detailing all the best games you can play right now with your significant other, such as It Takes Two, Phogs!, and Lovers In a Dangerous Spacetime. When your significant other already has the Best Tech & Game Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2023, maybe quality time with a fun game is the best bet.

New Games!

Nothing better or simpler than just hooking your sweetie up with some new games to play. On the Nintendo Switch, consider Pokémon Scarlet/Violet or Fire Emblem Engage. PlayStation 5 gamers are raving about the Dead Space Remake and God of War Ragnarök. Or, for those Xbox Series X owners, maybe Halo Infinite or Elden Ring would tickle their fancy.

The LEGO Botanical Collection is designed to help builders ‘grow closer’ and develop stronger bonds with friends or family while undertaking the social act of building them together. Additionally, Lord of the Rings just received a new massive set, as well as sets from some of the largest brands, like Star Wars, Jurassic World, and Marvel—depending on your Valentine’s interests.