The Harrowing Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer Has Been Revealed

The Netflix Original Black Mirror has been on the shelf since mid-2019, and to the surprise of fans, season six has been confirmed as right around the corner.

Netflix struck gold back in 2011 with the original series Black Mirror. The visceral nature of the show, mixed with an episodic approach, gave fans the unique experience of being able to watch the episodes in any order. After being subsequently shelved for the past four years, the new-age Twilight Zone emerges again with a brand-new ‘five film’ season. A star-studded season featuring many household names, and the new trailer can be seen below.

The new Black Mirror season’s star-studded cast is Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz, in no particular order. It’s worth mentioning that each season of Black Mirror does not recycle characters or plot points, so each actor will likely only appear in one episode.

Back in April, series scribe Charlie Brooker said, “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he told Tudum regarding season six of the anthology series.

Black Mirror has traditionally maintained an identity based on hugely shocking scenarios surrounded by advances in technology. If Brooker’s claim that season six will deliver “crazy twists and more variety than ever before” is true, fans are in for a wild ride.

Black Mirror season six will launch exclusively on Netflix on 15 June.