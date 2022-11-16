Cineplex Is Celebrating The Giving Season with a Free Movie Day!

Cineplex is starting off the holiday season with a day of giving, making November 19th the day to celebrate Community day by seeing a FREE movie at your local theatre.

BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) celebrates its 10th anniversary of Community day by having a Canada-wide event with a free movie day. Guests of all ages are welcome for a morning of free family-friendly movies and discounted concession treats! One dollar from every concession order of select items, including popcorn, soft drinks and candy purchased during the event, will be donated to support BGC Canada.

The Lost City

This year’s free family-friendly movies are Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Movie-goers can also enjoy select concession snacks for just $2.50 each.

Participating theatres across Canada will open their doors at 9:00 am (local time), with tickets being on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes will begin at 9:30 am, and normal showtimes will return to regular schedules by the afternoon. Films will be screened in English and French, depending on the market, and guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres.

BGC Canada is one of the largest children and youth-serving organisations and this continued partnership with Cineplex, Paramount Pictures, Hershey’s, and The Coca-Cola Company has benefitted children and families across Canada by giving them a fun movie day.

Cineplex would like to thank its numerous employees for volunteering their time each year and helping make Community day a reality on this day in 2022. President and CEO of Cineplex, Ellis Jacobs, said, “We believe in giving back to our local communities and we are so happy to be able to support BGC Canada and the important work they do to empower our future generations and provide the resources they need to succeed.”

