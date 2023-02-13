Dead Island 2 Release Date Changes, Moves One Week Earlier

The long-anticipated Dead Island 2 release date has been set and has revealed more details about the game.

The Dead Island 2 release date has been an adventure on its own, but Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have finally confirmed it. The zombie-killing, high-octane series will be making its return after 11 years of the first game’s release, and it will be out one week earlier than announced before. The new release date has changed from February 3 to Friday, April 21—with the announcement of their gold status. More details on the game’s features were also revealed.

The Dead Island sequel was first unveiled at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event in 2022 with a trailer and early gameplay footage. The trailer showed off the main players on a bloody, rocking time traversing the newly infested Los Angeles city—now called HELL-A, not LA. Players can expect more nonsensical action and dark humour like this, really building on its roots from the first game in the tropical islands of the Banoi Archipelago.

The Dead Island 2 Twitter posted the announcement this morning as well, confirming its gold status. For those who do not know what that means, it essentially means the game’s developers have officially decided that the game’s development is good enough to be shipped to stores, and the game is completed. No Man’s Sky and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were some of the first victims who announced their gold status and faced backlash afterwards when the games appeared to ‘not be finished’. Hopefully, this will not be the case for Dead Island 2.

While this sequel was initially announced back at E3 2014, the wait is over. One of the coolest features implemented in the game will be Alexa Game Control. Amazon announced this feature last year, which would allow players to control aspects of their game through voice-activated software. For Dead Island 2, this would mean players could ask things like “where is the nearest workbench” and the game would actually interact accordingly—kinda similar to how you speak with ghosts in Phasmophobia.

Apparently, zombies will react to in-game voices through players’ mics as well. A great way to distract or move zombies as the players want. The brutal sandbox zombie-slaying game will be keeping its roots in weapon crafting. Players will be able to explore many of the iconic LA locations, from Beverly Hills to Venice Beach. The game will feature six new, crazy characters to choose from—and yes, the co-op campaign capability will be back.

This new release date would help them be spaced out from the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which was also delayed from March 17 to April 28. Dead Island 2 will be out on April 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC—exclusively at the Epic Games Store.