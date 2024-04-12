Deadpool and Wolverine Hits CinemaCon with Hilarious 9-Minute Clip

CinemaCon happened on Thursday, and during a presentation, Director Shawn Levy brought 9 minutes of exciting Deadpool and Wolverine footage to show to the audience.

Before introducing the 9-minute Deadpool and Wolverine footage, Marvel Boss Kevin Feige took the stage and remarked on how fun it is making a film with the F-word while also saying how Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is excited by the simple fact that Feige says the word in general. “The reason I could say it is because it’s an R-rated movie,” he is seen saying, with “it’s f****** awesome” on Hugh Jackman‘s return to the role of Wolverine after almost a quarter of a century.

Deadpool And Wolverine Hits Cinemacon With Hilarious 9-Minute Clip

The Disney CinemaCon session started in typical Deadpool fashion by not taking itself too seriously. Deadpool is seen talking about Marvel’s Secret Wars, and then a phone call interrupts him. The audience is then introduced to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in threatening fashion, which further showcases the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman outside of Laughing Man Coffee and Aviation Gin commercials. The most recent trailer for the film can be seen below, in case you missed it.

YouTube video

The footage shown at CinemaCon revealed more of Wade’s Birthday party, and he (Reynolds) is seen swaggering his way around the party while making numerous inappropriate jokes. The party is littered with characters from the previous two films, and it feels like a Deadpool and Wolverine family reunion. That is until a swat team interrupts the party with a proposition, and this is where Wade is introduced to the MCU.

It’s also worth mentioning, Reynolds alluded to a special popcorn bucket commemorating the film, after the Dune 2 popcorn bucket was ‘well-received’ by the internet back in February. The post that mentions this can be seen below, posted from Ryan Reynolds’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen, and is Directed by Shawn Levy. The film launches globally in theatres on July 26.

