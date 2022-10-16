Daki Joins Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles As New DLC

A new trailer from SEGA revealed Daki has been added to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles as a new DLC character.

The full experience of reliving Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s second season, the Entertainment District arc has never come closer. This week, the team at SEGA of America announced the release of the Daki Character Pack that came to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. She will be joining her brother, Gyutaro as a playable character in the game’s Versus mode—both locally and online. The latest trailer showed off some of Daki’s move sets, perfectly against the backdrop of the Entertainment District.

Some new English voice lines from Daki were added as well, which will be available in-game as new quotes have been added. It showcased her fighting with Nezuko—really on the nose of recreating that fight in the show. The great part was that players do not have to buy all the characters from the Character Pass to get Daki. The Daki Character Pack can be bought separately.

But, if you are a fan who loves to collect everything, there has been a small list of things you can receive from the Character Pass bundle. Here is a list of all the DLC that has been added since the release of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles:

Tengen Uzui

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)

Entertainment District Character Pack

Tanjiro Kamado

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Inosuke Hashibira

Daki (Just Added)

Gyutaro

As part of the announcement, those who do purchase the Character Pass are expected to unlock and save on 5 different character packs that were said to be out by the end of December 2022—what a Christmas gift! If you have not had a chance to check out the game or have been teetering on whether to grab the game, check out our review of the game. We have also had some updates on things that have been added to it.

It will definitely satiate the gap time waiting for the third season, The Swordsmith Arc to drop. Slaying demons never gets old in this anime’s world.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is currently out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam (PC).