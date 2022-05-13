Developers of Evil Dead: The Game Address Launch Issues

Not all games are launched equally, and same goes for Saber Interactive’s Evil Dead: The Game, as the highly anticipated title has launched to a myriad of issues that have been addressed.

Many multiplayer titles have growing pains on launch day, and not unlike Amazon Games’ Lost Ark, Evil Dead: The Game has finally arrived, with an issue that keeps Xbox console players out of the battle until later today as reported by Saber Interactive’s official Twitter.

Due to a systems error, some Xbox players may not be able to access Evil Dead: The Game until 8am Pacific / 11am Eastern / 4pm BST. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience! — Saber Support (@SaberSupport) May 13, 2022

Xbox is not the only platform that received issues at launch, with a patch already issued for PlayStation players to quick fix some issues, the most glaring issue is being unable to connect to the Evil Dead: The Game servers. In order to deal with these problems appropriately, Xbox players experiencing connection issues will be able to jump in on the action as early as 11:00 a.m. Saber Interactive reports.

Although there are no ‘patch notes’ for Xbox, the title just seems to have received a new launch window instead for the players affected. The issue that seems to have taken hold of the PvP Co-op centred title, is a system error which doesn’t allow players to dive into game servers.

On top of that, PC players of Evil Dead: The Game have experienced a completely different issue, where the game has seemingly been ‘Page Not Found” on the Epic Games Store, removing the possibility of even purchasing the title for users.

It’s worth noting that as of this posting, Saber Support’s Twitter account has reported and addressed each of the aforementioned issues above, and not only that, but have said “For anyone receiving an error trying to log in to our Support website (https://support.saber.games) Please check your email (including spam folder) for a confirmation email for your account. After validating the link in that email, you should be able to log in to the website,” on Twitter, so fans can have a way to report any other issues they may be experiencing.

Evil Dead: The Game may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Saber Interactive seems to be on the ball with fixing the plague of issues haunting launch of the anticipated title.