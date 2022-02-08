Evil Dead: The Game Pre-Orders Go Live With Big New Trailer

With the new trailer for Evil Dead: The Game, pre-order bonuses have been announced, and so have exciting Collector’s Editions for huge Evil Dead fans.

While horror fans finally have a set-in-stone release date for the highly anticipated Evil Dead: The Game, Saber Interactive didn’t take its foot off the gas pedal and unleashed a new trailer for the title that is positively saturated in 80s horror aesthetic.

The pre-orders for the new title that grabs inspiration from the 80s go live today on all platforms, and the major pre-order bonus nets fans the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit skins from the cult classic film Army of Darkness.

The Standard Edition is available for pre-order for the base price of $39.99, and the Deluxe Edition is also available that includes the Season 1 DLC pass for $59.99. The pass provides the player with all four DLC packs after the game’s release.

Collector’s Edition

Boss Team games also unveiled two more premium Evil Dead: The Game editions also available for pre-order directly from their website. The Collector’s Edition includes everything the Deluxe edition brings to the table but gives the owner an exclusive in-game skin for Ash designed by Tom Savini, an exclusive steel book case, a collectible box, a hardcover art book, the original vinyl soundtrack, an exclusive T-shirt, and five art cards for a whopping $124.99. Fans need to act fast, as this edition is limited to 5,000 pieces worldwide.

Ultimate Collector’s Edition

There’s one more edition that was announced, The Ultimate Collector’s Edition. This is an Evil Dead fans dream, as it includes everything the Collector’s Edition offers, but includes a lifesize Necronomicon from Evil Dead 2, licensed by STUDIOCANAL. This edition will set fans back $199.99, and is limited to 1,000 pieces made in total.

Evil Dead: The Game features fan-favourite characters from the hit horror movie franchise and allows players to step into the shoes of the heroes, or the villainous Kandarian demon horde in a PvP or PvE bloodbath that features everything the Evil Dead series is known for, including Bruce Campbell laden catchphrases.

Evil Dead: The Game launches on May 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store. Fans looking for more news regarding the horror title can swarm their Twitter feed for more information.