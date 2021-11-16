Exciting Dragon Ball: The Breakers Announced

Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball eight-person online assymetric multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

The game is being developed by Dragon Ball Xenoverse studio, Dimps and is a new asymmetric multiplayer take on the franchise as it features 7v1 multiplayer matches that feel reminiscent of Dead by Daylight or Predator: Hunting Grounds. In the game set in the Xenoverse universe, seven players will play as ordinary civilians known as ‘Survivors’ that were sucked up by temporal phenomenon and stuck in a realm of reality known as the Temporal Seam. They aren’t alone though they are stuck with a raider, an overwhelmingly strong enemy from another timeline which players have the choice of playing as either Frieza, Cell or Buu.

The goal of the game is to survive and escape the Temporal Seam with the Super Time Machine, but it won’t be that easy as the raider is on their trail becoming stronger as each minute passes. Survivors can play as customizable characters, but the trailer also features series veteran characters Bulma and Oolong in their original Dragon Ball outfits, which hint they might be playable in the game. Check out the trailer to get a better idea of the game.

The key features of the game are as listed below via Bandai Namco:

Escape as a Team… Or on Your Own! – Cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decision might force you to go at it alone. What will be your playstyle?

– Cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decision might force you to go at it alone. What will be your playstyle? Trapped in a Temporal Seam – Escape from a large map composed of several areas, but be careful! The Raider is always looking for you and may destroy areas to reduce your living space, making your chance of escaping always more limited.

– Escape from a large map composed of several areas, but be careful! The Raider is always looking for you and may destroy areas to reduce your living space, making your chance of escaping always more limited. Enjoy Three First Iconic Raiders… Cell, Buu, and Frieza! – From the Dragon Ball franchise—As a Raider, you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out survivors. Master each Raider’s power to track, catch your victims to evolve and get even more powerful!

– From the Dragon Ball franchise—As a Raider, you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out survivors. Master each Raider’s power to track, catch your victims to evolve and get even more powerful! Customize in Your Likeness – Whether you are a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock perks, skins, etc. to fine tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor, or hunt as a Raider.

– Whether you are a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock perks, skins, etc. to fine tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor, or hunt as a Raider. Enjoy Unique Power-Ups and Items – Vehicles, weapons, grappling hooks… make the most of each gimmick to face against the Raider and struggle for your life!

– Vehicles, weapons, grappling hooks… make the most of each gimmick to face against the Raider and struggle for your life! Link your Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 save data to Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Stay tuned for more updates in the future

“The Dragon Ball series has been a global fan favourite for over 37 years and Dragon Ball: The Breakers takes the classic over-the-top action formula and offers an innovative twist with its online survival gameplay,” Bandai Namco Brand Marketing Senior Director, Lin Leng said in a press release.

“Both new players and long-time fans can expect an extremely fun and engaging experience; whether playing as a Raider hunting down fellow gamers or as a Survivor, playing cooperatively to team-up against an iconic rival.”

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to launch sometime in 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.