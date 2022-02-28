Morbius Reveals Exciting Final Trailer Ahead Of April 1st Release Date

The Jared Leto helmed film from Marvel, Morbius, gives fans a better look at how one of Marvel’s anti-hero characters will play out on the silver screen in the final trailer.

The film is based on the comic book’s portrayal of the titular character and the plot remains relatively the same as the comic. Scientist Michael Morbius attempts to deflect his fate by engineering a cure for his rare blood disease and ends up manufacturing a ‘curse,’ as the trailer calls it, which inflicts him with a form of vampirism and an insatiable thirst for blood.

Morbius is notably set in the same Sony-started Spider-Man universe, showing off an exciting cameo from Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, or Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, suggesting Michael should “discover who he’s meant to be… the bad guy.”

The film was initially announced for a Summer 2020 release window, but those plans had to be postponed due to the pandemic, and it has finally received an ironclad release date of April 1st. It is interesting to note that two superhero-type films based on Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of The Batman and a man that looks like a bat are being released within one month of each other. Morbius also stars an actor who both played the DC Comics superhero Batman and is cast in the Marvel film.

Morbius has a star-studded cast which features Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Martine Bancroft, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Loxias Crown who also carries the same rare blood disease, with Jared Harris (Mad Men), Tyrese Gibson (Fast and Furious series), and Michael Keaton (Batman) as Adrian Toomes.

The exciting ‘living vampire’ entry into the Sony Spider-Man universe is set to arrive only in theatres on April 1st. Fans who are looking for more info can fly over to the official Morbius Movie Twitter account for more updates and information, and knowing Marvel movies, fans shouldn’t skip the end credits.