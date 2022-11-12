News

GFN Thursday Reveals Physical GeForce NOW Gift Cards In Time For The Holidays

Physical, Without The Doctor
| November 12, 2022


GFN Thursday has tipped its hand and showed the new GeForce NOW gift cards, for the first time ever in physical form in time for the holidays.

Every week in tech is filled with surprises, but GeForce NOW Thursday has been a staple for years in the gaming space, making it a weekly event to look forward to. What is surprising, however, is the brand’s decision to finally unleash physical gift cards which is a win for holiday shoppers in the tech space.

Gfn Thursday Reveals Physical Geforce Now Giftcards In Time For The Holidays 825340

The GFN Thursday GeForce Blog says “These new gift cards can be redeemed for the membership level of preference, whether for three months of an RTX 3080 membership or six months of a Priority membership. Both let PC gamers stream over 1,400 games from popular digital gaming stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Origin and GOG.com, all from GeForce-powered PCs in the cloud,” regarding the new cards and their usage.

That’s not all GFN Thursday had in store for gamers, as GeForce Now has unveiled Dying Light 2‘s DLC, Bloody Ties, is available to stream, directly from the service now. They’ve also outlined the 10 latest titles that will be making it to the cloud service this week as revealed also by the blog:

Gfn Thursday Reveals Physical Geforce Now Giftcards In Time For The Holidays 482608
  • The Unliving 
  • A Little to the Left 
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure 
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun 
  • Yum Yum Cookstar 
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 
  • Heads Will Roll: Downfall 
  • Hidden Through Time 
  • The Legend of Tianding 
  • Railgrade

GFN Thursday always provides member of the service with new titles weekly, similar to how Xbox Game Pass provides new titles monthly. The GeForce NOW physical cards can be purchased now, directly from their online shop, or fans can just snag one of their already available digital cards for faster service if needed. Fans can read the entire Blog post off the GeForce NOW website.

