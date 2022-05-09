GTA 6 News May Finally Drop on Take-Two Interactive Livestream

With the growing false rumours and leaks, some real GTA 6 news may be coming out from Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming livestream.

Since the tweet on February 4, 2022, Grand Theft Auto fans and gaming insiders had been speculating when Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games would announce the next game for the iconic GTA franchise. That news may come soon rather than later, as gaming news insider, Usman (@SKizzleAXE) reported in his latest YouTube video today that GTA 6 news could drop on May 16 since Take-Two and Rockstar Games would be hosting a livestream on that date.

Take-Two was said to be holding its financial earnings conference on May 16, as SKizzleAXE connected the dots when he said in a tweet, “REPORT: GTA 6 news has slim chances of dropping on May 16 as Take Two / Rockstar Games will be doing a livestream.” The YouTube video revealed that the livestream would show Take-Two talking about their future franchise game releases.

Some of the latest debunked theories for GTA 6 included a “leaked” document that claimed release date plans for the second half of 2024 for GTA’s sixth installment. The document even claimed that there would be remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2. However, this speculated document’s claims were squashed as titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the next installment in the BioShock series were not included.

Going back to the Rockstar Games tweet in February, it was the most liked gaming tweet of all-time, next to Sony delaying their PS5 reveal event due to the then-recent events of death and tragedy of George Floyd and the tweet on Splatoon 3’s release date. Before SKizzleAXE’s latest news on GTA 6, some teases for the game’s music were vaguely revealed from the hip-hop artist, Alex Gonzalez (aka El Nitro 56), that they called a fellow musician, krypto9095, a “co-worker” after he tweeted about GTA 6.

While much of the news could be taken lightly, the livestream on May 16 could finally give fans all the answers they have been waiting for…hopefully a trailer reveal? Some of the confirmed updates that would be talked about in the livestream included news on the future of Red Dead Redemption Online and GTA 5. The most recent update from GTA 5 was the return of RC Bandito Races.