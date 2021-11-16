Halo Infinite Hits 270,000 Active Players on Steam, New Halo Sea of Thieves Ship Set

The multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite went live and it already has so many players downloading the game. There will be a new Halo-themed Sea of Thieves ship set coming next month.

During the Xbox 20th Anniversary live stream on Monday, the game developer, 343, announced the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta would be free-to-play and released on that day. The original release day was supposedly December 8, 2021, but it seems like the campaign will be dropping then with the multiplayer leaving the beta status behind on December 8 as well.

The numbers have not been accounted for on Xbox consoles and PC, but Steam saw 272,586 concurrent players in only eight hours after the launch. This will go down in history as the fourth online game on Steam to have a huge peak of players next to the platform’s giants: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and PUBG Battlegrounds.

The Halo Infinite head of creative, Joseph Staten, also revealed that the Season 1 Battle Pass is going to be extended to May 2022, which was originally supposed to cycle through seasons every three months. They said, “We made the decision to extend Season 1 to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high-quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team.” But that is not all!

Staten continues to say that with this extension, they will also be adding “additional events, customization items and other content to Season 1.” An immediate example they point to is that players can “unlock a free [Halo Infinite] collection of 20th anniversary themed cosmetics” when they log in during this first week of the multiplayer launch. Then, on November 23, players will see the opening event, “Fracture: Tenrai”, which will allow players to earn Season 1’s samurai-theme armour set and other customization items. And the customization items do not stop in just Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta.

Sea of Thieves will see the return of the Spartan Set that was originally available back in 2019 with the Halo-themed set of sails, hull, flag and figurehead. From November 24 to December 1, players who play within these dates will get this Spartan Set for FREE! Additionally, from December 1 to December 8, players will receive a new set of Noble Spartan sails and flag. Two awesome weeks of celebrating the Xbox anniversary and the launch of the multiplayer beta in Halo Infinite.

Presenting the Noble Spartan Sails. Perfect for pirates who think the Spartan Ship Set could look even more legendary.



Starting Nov 24th, celebrate @Halo Infinite and #Xbox20 on the Sea of Thieves with two weeks of unlocks inspired by the illustrious Master Chief! Details below. pic.twitter.com/r0CtmYNXXz — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 15, 2021

The multiplayer beta is currently live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox app on PC and Steam. It is free-to-play for anyone who wants a taste of the multiplayer and wants to progress through the battle pass ahead of the official release.