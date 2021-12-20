Cgm Recommends: Great Holiday Gifts For 2021

Although there are plenty of specialized holiday gifts to excite fans, there are plenty of options for everyone that can provide more depth to the space under the tree.

We here at CGMagazine are here to help fans with the pesky business of finding ‘the perfect gift’ for unsuspecting fans that are difficult to shop for. Year-round, we work with many mediums to provide content for readers of all interests.

There is a lot of technology we can recommend for those looking to purchase holiday gifts, but how about some more generalized ones to boost consumers’ gift-giving ability? On that note, this list provides a better look at some items that can be gifted for that person that you don’t know what to get.

Welcome to CGMagazine’s General Holiday Gift Guide!

For those that are old in soul, but young at heart, a holiday gift doesn’t get much easier than this bad boy. Record players have made a startling comeback, but why should they only play records? With full Bluetooth capability, Aux cable usage, the ability to even digitize a record collection, and lastly an AM/FM Radio, this 7-in-1 music player from Electrohome can truly lighten up anyone who needs a new sound system’s holiday.

As far as a perfect holiday gift, those who need a new TV need to look no further. This Amazon Fire TV OMNI Series gives the user full Amazon Fire capabilities without the need to purchase a new device or box. The smart service and full 4K visuals provide quality, while our review of the OMNI series suggests “The overall initial setup will take you less than five minutes.” A holiday gift of not having to look for the TV remote, and an easy setup.

These earbuds from Soul electronics offer sound quality for an over 36-hour battery charge at a price point that will not break the bank for a holiday gift. With the Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature, you can utilize them for calling pretty much anywhere without breaking the other party’s eardrums with background noise. A gift for those in need of audio quality wirelessly.

For those in need of a new Bluetooth speaker for their homes that exudes personality, audiophiles can look at this stylishly designed JBL speaker as a possible gift. Our review of the JBL Pulse 4 states “My kids love designing whatever they can, and with them being six and two, it just goes to show how easy the app is to use,” showing how easy this speaker is to utilize. While sometimes shopping can be difficult, setting this speaker up is not, and providing audio quality as a holiday gift is also not.

As the holiday season stiffens shoppers with cold winds, this Dreo Space Heater keeps the chill to a minimum while Netflix is on. With 4 settings to optimize any room, a 12-hour timer, and a built-in thermostat, heating a room has never become so simple with such a sleek and small design. Give warmth as a holiday gift.

This Zagg Screen protector keeps your new Samsung Galaxy GS9 safe, while still allowing for maximum style and comfortability the sleek device is known for. Give Galaxy owners the holiday gift of protection for this holiday.

This artbook is one for the records, just like the film, it gives fans an insider look at the world where the hit novel the film was based on came to life. This film companion shows the creative process behind the project, showing off key design elements such as creature concept art, and environmental design. This allows fans to have behind-the-screen insight into how the film came to be. Give the art of Dune this holiday.

As far as smartwatches go, this nifty little device is one made for style especially for those that don’t necessarily like wearing big clunky watches. Our review of the Fitbit Luxe states “Along with being beautiful to look at, the screen feels fast, responsive, and easy to use, even with the Fitbit Luxe having no physical buttons.” Give the holiday gifts of style and accessibility this season.

E-Readers have kind of removed the necessity of hauling around a ransom of reading material while travelling around, and the Kindle Paperwhite is no different. Our Paperwhite review suggests “As Amazon grows, the features on their device lineup seem to grow also, and that is true with this year’s Paperwhite. With Audible being part of the Amazon family of companies, it was only a matter of time before we saw audiobooks make their way to the Kindle line of products.” Give the book enthusiast a place to read and listen this holiday.

Amazon has truly manufactured a plethora of useful smart device tools for consumers’ homes, and the Echo Show is truly a hybrid of two of their more adaptable devices. The CGMagazine review of the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) states “Not only does it move, it is generally not a small device. The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) feels like a mix between a Fire Tablet, and the much loved Echo Studio; offering a uniquely Amazon screen experience, with a modern mesh and plastic body.” Sometimes it’s difficult to choose between a tablet and a speaker, so why not gift both?

Friends is about as iconic as 90s sitcoms come, and for the Friends fans in your life, a gift of this cookbook could be just enough to get them to never want to be on a break in your friendship. The book features iconic choices from the chef friend on the show, Monica, as well as favourites from the other members of the iconic 6. Give the holiday gifts of better cooking to a Friends fan this year.

Time to fire up that portal gun, to re-explore the first 4 seasons of the iconic duo of Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. Giving the gift of this collection will get friends saying “this guy gets it” just in time for the holiday season. This gives ample opportunity for fans to re-binge the series as the weather gets cold.

This specialty light set from Razer gives the gift of customization to fans while remaining relatively easy to set up without the use of tools. While utilizing the Razer RGB App, fans can set up the lights wirelessly and control them from the controller, or even the App itself while staying simple to use. Give holiday gifts of a light show this season.

A solid Anker stand that features charging capability at a very fast and smooth 10W charge for Samsung Galaxy phones, and a nice 7.5W for the iPhone series, without the need to remove your phone case seeing as how the charging capability goes through most cases. This Powerwave stand also allows a phone to sit horizontally, which can turn a phone into a small TV without the need to hold it. Give the gift of transforming your phone into a TV for the holiday.

The Anker Soundcore Flare 360 offers a solid 360-degree surround sound that is completely waterproof, so consumers don’t even have to shower or go to a pool alone. With Bluetooth connectivity, this speaker is ideal for smartphones or tablets to connect seamlessly. A double light ring on the bottom can make music parties even in the rain, not to mention the Soundcore is an item that won’t break the bank. A speaker with a built-in raincoat is a great holiday gift idea.

Even light strips can be smart nowadays, and these TP-Link light strips can be controlled easily through their lighting app, or through the Alexa device in a home that has a voice assistant. While the price point remains low, the quality remains high for these light strips that can brighten any room in time for the holiday season.

In a more original dual-function device, SanDisk provides not only backup storage as they’re known to do, but they also allow phones to charge while backing up their devices seamlessly with the IXPAND Wireless Charger Sync. The device comes in 3 size options, with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB notably also including the ability to only come as a charger. Give loved ones some space this holiday.

This very unique power bank by New Wave Toys gives a stylish design in the form of an old-school 8-track player while giving power to up to 3 devices at once. The massive 16,000 mAh battery allows charging via USB-A 3.0(QC), USB-C & 10W fast Wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices. This charger also has an LED flashlight, which is a nifty little tool. Give the Swiss army knife of portable chargers as one of your holiday gifts.

These three devices work seamlessly to increase any gamer’s capabilities in PC gaming. Here at CGMagazine, we have all the details here regarding this Pro series from Razer. Featuring a Pro Click Mini mouse, a Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard, and a slick Pro Glide XXL mousepad for all gaming needs. Holiday gifts in a matching set.

Holiday Gifts – Oclean

This relatively new electric toothbrush by Oclean does clean with innovation. Featuring 42K RPM power, a touchscreen for the toothbrush, a silent approach to teeth cleaning, 32 different settings for the right power, a 35-day battery life, wireless charging, and a completely waterproof exterior. A toothbrush has never been a more exciting holiday gift.

To round out the advanced dental hygiene gift idea, we have an Oclean W10 Water Flosser that is sure to keep mouths clean for the holiday. This device will surely add to any gift as it sports a 200ml detachable water tank, and has a 30-hr long battery life, so the user won’t have to worry about charging it often. A gift of hygiene health is always a good idea.

Holiday Gifts – Muppets

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a timeless movie that came around 1992 and has immense staying power. Why not scratch that nostalgia itch with a classic vinyl that features all the songs from the hit original film? Give a soundtrack as a solid holiday gift idea this season.

Holiday Gifts – LG

Life is indeed good with LG, especially this powerhouse of an OLED C1 series TV. This absolute all-in-one package of a TV has Google voice and Amazon Alexa access, AI picture adjustment, 4k smart TV built right in, and Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos to put the viewer into the centre of their favourite films and games. All popular streaming apps come equipped with this loaded TV. Turn on the TV this holiday.

Holiday Gifts – LG

To upgrade a TV with a better life, look no further than the LG Soundbar SP9YA. With the excellent Dolby Atmos surround sound feeling, immersive technology has never been easier or more efficient with a single device and without having to buy a new TV. This soundbar features many usable platforms such as Apple AirPlay2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, also allowing for voice control. Give the gift of a better movie space this season.

Holiday Gifts – Microsoft

The Surface Pro 8 offers everything one could need in a tablet and features a detachable keyboard. Our review of the Surface Pro says “The Surface Pro 8 is lightning fast. From the facial recognition when you sign on to the apps themselves, the performance eclipsed any tablet I’ve ever used and rivalled my own PC in terms of speed. I loaded up multiple apps, played some media and pushed it to a reasonable limit, and experienced no negative impact on its performance.” Making this an easy one to gift loved ones this holiday.

Like our other CGM Recommends shopping guides, this gift guide is made so we do the work, and you don’t have to. This holiday season is approaching at a breakneck pace, and CGMagazine aims to help with those last-minute gift ideas for the aspiring Santa.

Check back regularly as these guides will get updated as the Holidays approach!