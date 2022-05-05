Hbo Reveals New Trailer And Character Posters For House Of The Dragon

HBO has revealed a number of character posters along with a new trailer for its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

The new trailer gives fans a fresh look at a very different Westeros, with familiar family names giving their allegiance to the Targaryens. The trailer also gave a brief look at a dragon, and a dragon’s egg, as well as hints of the conflict, to come between the ruling family and beyond.

With the show set to premiere on August 21 and the fact that the last trailer was released as far back as October last year, this is about as much as fans have seen in some time. As for the character posters, each of them shows off a single character, while the show’s Twitter account provided a character name and a short description for each, from Matt Smith‘s Prince Daemon Targaryen who is the Prince of the City, to Sonoya Mizuno’s Mysaria, the Confidante to Daemon Targaryen.

History does not remember blood. It remembers names.

August 21. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/WZ5AT938RR — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2022

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire Blood, and its 10-episode first season will flesh out the tales behind the Targaryen family, who ruled before the events of Game of Thrones. Set 200 years before that show, it will show the beginning of the end of the Targaryen reign, leading up to a civil war waged between family members, and then the seeming death of the dragons in the fantasy world.

The cast of House of the Dragon includes Paddy Considine, Emma D’arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Graham McTavish, and more. House of the Dragon isn’t even the only Game of Thrones spin-off on the way either, in March, George R.R Martin updated fans on a number of live-action and animated shows set in the GoT universe, including The Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Golden Empire, and more.