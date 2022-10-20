Silent Hill: Ascension Sounds More Exciting As More Details Surface

Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission sheds insight on new updates and developments for the upcoming Silent Hill: Ascension.

Konami only recently went live with the Silent Hill Transmission, a presentation that provided updates on the long-dormant horror series. The three brand-new Silent Hill video games stood out the most: Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill F. and Silent Hill: Ascension. The latter is particularly interesting as it was revealed to be an interactive streaming event that viewers will only be able to participate in once.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an experimental partnership between Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment to produce a horror game that immerses the audience in its narrative. The team was equally eager and anxious to share it with the world, according to Navok.

(1/9) So I interviewed @JNavok, one of the people behind the upcoming Silent Hill: Ascension, to clarify a bit more on what the project actually is.



In basic; a narrative branching-choice cloud streaming experiment that is going to be aired ONCE as a mini-series to tune into, & — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 20, 2022

On Twitter, Jacob Navok provided further information about the mysterious game, calling Ascension a “narrative-based, branching choice cloud streaming experiment.” Golem continues, comparing the gameplay to that of The Walking Dead: Last Mile, a survival horror game where players may use their “Influence” points to vote on community-driven decisions “I believe some system close to that is what we’ll see here,”

This choose-your-own-adventure miniseries based on Silent Hill is anticipated to be released sometime in 2023. The concept is to have a single general canon for the story, with results merely affecting the audience’s perception of certain plot points and character fates and relationships rather than the background or meaning of events. Hours of professionally crafted video game cutscenes will be used to tell the entire story, with a schedule for viewers to follow.

Millions of viewers will participate in collective decisions that affect the course of the plot, the characters, and the world, creating their own mini-Canons of Silent Hill. The platform that the series will be hosted on has not been disclosed as of the time of writing.

Ascension has a lot of potential in terms of the overall concept, though additional information about the plot or gameplay hasn’t been released, we can only cross our fingers that they manage to pull off a project with this much room for error. In any case, all Silent Hill enthusiasts should definitely mark their calendars for taking part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.