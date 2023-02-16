Jeremy Renner’s Teases New ‘Rennervations,’ A 4-Part Docuseries On Disney+

Following a scary snow plow accident that left him in critical condition only a month ago, Jeremy Renner has come out to tease his new show Rennervations on Disney+.

The new series is set to feature the repurposing of single-purpose vehicles snidely called Rennervations, which also happens to be the show’s name—innovation at its finest. Jeremy Renner has taken to Instagram today to mention the show briefly, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the single image of repurposing a bus. The image can be seen below.

Jeremy Renner writes, “Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world! We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show . More info to come. Thank you for your patience…while I am in the shop now, working on me,” as a caption to assure fans he seems to be okay after the life-threatening snowplow accident.

On January 21, Renner posted his recovery progress also on his official Instagram that said, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” with a message of “Love and blessings to you all.” It seems you can take Jeremy Renner out of The Avengers films and Disney+ series off-screen, but you can’t take the hero out of the actor himself.

Marvel co-star and leading Actress of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Evangeline Lilly, spoke with Access Hollywood on Renner’s recovery, noting, “It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing,” on how “incredibly brave and strong” her Marvel cohort is.

While Jeremy Renner’s recovery seems to be making huge progress, fans should probably go ahead and follow his official Instagram to stay up to date on everything Jeremy Renner as he posts there semi-regularly.