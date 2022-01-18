The Entire Kingdom Hearts Series is Coming to the Switch on February 10th

Square Enix has announced that the cloud version of the Kingdom Hearts series is heading to the Nintendo Switch on February 10th.

The series’ Nintendo Switch debut includes the release of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re: Mind. For fans who want all three, you can pick up the all-in-one Switch collection,the Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud bundle.

This is the first time that the series’ mainline titles are coming to a Nintendo platform. Smaller entries like Chain of Memories, 358/2 Days, Re: Coded and Dream Drop Distance came exclusively to Nintendo platforms. Recently a bit of the Disney/Square Enix hybrid game series made its way to Nintendo Switch with Sora making his debut in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the final DLC character.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!



To incentivize players Square Enix is offering a 20 percent discount on the upcoming releases. In addition, anyone who purchases the all in one collection or the standalone KH3 releases will receive an Advent Red Keyblade to use in the 2019 game.

Pricing for Each of the Nintendo Switch Cloud releases are listed below.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version – $39.99 (Discounted at launch – $31.99)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – $49.99 (Discounted at launch – $39.99)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version – $49.99 (Discounted at launch – $39.99)

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud – $89.99 (Discounted at launch – $71.99)

Playing through the cloud version requires a fast internet connection, if you want to test your connection a demo for all three releases is currently available. Square Enix previously revealed the choice of going with cloud versions for the full collection was due to a storage capacity issue of Nintendo Switch game carts.

“Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for various reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we’re excited that we were able to make it happen for the first time ever by utilizing the Cloud service,” series producer, Ichiro Hazama said in a Nintendo Life interview.

This year is the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, the anniversary celebration officially kicks off on the original Japanese release date of the original Kingdom Hearts which is March 28th. To celebrate the series anniversary, Square Enix is hosting a 20th-anniversary event in Tokyo on April 10th which will feature a mini-concert, Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and more.