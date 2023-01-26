Marvel’s Midnight Suns Releasing First DLC Today — Adds Deadpool To Roster

Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first post-launch DLC featuring Deadpool, The Good. the bad, and the Undead, is now available worldwide.

In The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, Hydra forces are closing in on an artifact brimming with ancient power, which just so happens to be on Deadpool’s shopping list for his mysterious benefactor. The Midnight Suns are forced to step in and put a stop to any supernatural shenanigans before things get out of hand—which is all but guaranteed whenever Wade Wilson’s involved.

Included in Marvel’s Midnight Suns The Good, the Bad, and the Undead:

New Recruitable Hero: Deadpool, an in-your-face damage dealer wielding 10 unique Hero Abilities

New Story Missions: Fight a host of fresh enemy types across challenging new encounters

New Abbey Upgrade: Deadpool’s Food Truck

3 Additional Hero Skins, 7 Abbey Outfits, and 3 Swimsuits for Deadpool

The new story missions are available after players complete the “Spidermaaaans” story mission and Spider-Man unmasks in the Abbey during Act One. After players complete the first new story mission, “A Man of Culture,” Deadpool can be recruited to players’ rosters.

On the battlefield, Deadpool is an elite damage dealer who can grow incredibly powerful in a mission as long as he is protected from taking damage. He has a special En Fuego meter that will increase whenever a player KOs an enemy with a Deadpool ability; when the meter is filled, it provides a “stack” of the En Fuego buff which can increase the potency of his abilities. The meter is then reset and can be filled again.

Building Deadpool’s Food Truck upgrade in the Abbey unlocks the ability to Discard a card and convert it into a Move once per encounter. The Food Truck can be upgraded again so that Discarding a card grants even more tactical capabilities.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally released last December for all platforms, and the DLC is now available on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with no word on when The Good, the Bad, and the Undead DLC will drop for the Nintendo Switch.