What’s In Overwatch 2 Season 10? New Hero Venture Details

Overwatch 2 season 10 is bringing the new hero Venture, a new limited-time game mode Mirrorwatch, Clash Trial and more.

The new season is here, which means a whole rollout of new changes and additions! Overwatch 2 season 10 has a lot to unpack. The biggest addition is the latest hero, Venture, joining the fray; there will be a new limited-time game mode, Mirrorwatch, running from April 23rd to May 13th; the introduction of Mythic Prisms is here; and Clash Trial will finally be playable from April 16th to April 29th (as revealed at BlizzCon 2023). Other changes included new ways to earn/unlock rewards, along with an update to Wrecking Ball’s kit, other hero balance updates, and major updates to Competitive Play.

Beginning with the addition of the new damage hero Venture, they are described by Blizzard as a “spirited archaeologist who channels their passion for history into daring acts of heroism.” As an archeologist, they really leaned into the whole excavation and drilling aspects of the character’s kit. Venture’s full kit was teased a few weeks ago on Overwatch 2’s X account.

If you were not able to try them out, the video on X in the same thread showed off their kit fairly accurately. Of course, they will go live on the roster list with season 10 rolling out shortly. As for Mirrorwatch, it was described as “a limited-time event set in a mirror universe where the virtuous have crumbled into villainy, and the wicked emerge as heroes.”

This will give Overwatch 2 players the opportunity to swap alignments and try out reimagined versions of heroes and abilities like “Commander Doomfist’s Power Block shield, Vengeance Mercy’s Soul Burn detonation, and Agent Colomar Sombra’s Anti-Virus Ultimate.” There is even a redesigned Watchpoint Gibraltar for players to engage in. This alternate universe will be available to explore and battle in from April 23rd to May 13th.

Another major change in season 10 will be how players can earn Mythic hero skins by introducing Mythic Prisms. Blizzard explained the best way to collect these Mythic Prisms is by upgrading to the Premium Battle Pass. They noted that by the time you finish the Premium Battle Pass, you should have 80 Prisms, which is enough to fully unlock one complete Mythic skin—making this the best way to get Mythic Prisms every season.

The newest Mythic hero skin is Vengeance Mercy, so any Mercy mains or stans will want to grind it out for this devilish new skin. However, players can still choose to spend their Mythic Prisms on previous Mythic hero skins like Mythic Cyberdemon Genji, Amaterasu Kiriko, and Galactic Emperor Sigma, or you can save them for new Mythic cosmetics that can appear in the shop in the future.

Speaking more on the latest Premium Battle Pass, it will be Mirrorwatch-themed! This will be an amazing chance to collect new Legendary skins, including Agent Colomar Sombra, Junker Symmetra, Strike Commander Ogundimu Doomfist, Talon Brigitte, Captain Lacroix Widowmaker, and more. If you decide to grab the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, it will be stacked with 2000 Overwatch Coins, 20-tier skips, plus the Fallen Knight Reinhardt and Arch-Commandant Amari Legendary skins.

The limited-time trial mode is here with season 10: Clash! It was described and explained as the game’s “ultimate tug-of-war” mode that will challenge teams to fight for capture points on a linear path. “With five capture points strategically placed on a mirrored map, teams must deftly maneuver to capture and defend points to clinch victory. Dynamic spawns and streamlined map routes expedite your return to the fight, maximizing time spent in the heat of battle,” the Blizzard blog detailed.

Players will also be introduced to the new map Hanaoka, which is contained in the Hanamura district players know very well for this new game type. It is familiar yet different. The Clash trial will be in the Arcade, live from April 16th to April 29th.

Changes to Wrecking Ball’s kit will also go live with season 10. Here is a breakdown of changes for him:

Wrecking Ball can now protect his teammates as you dive into the enemy lines and use Adaptive Shield, providing the option to transfer some of the additional shield health to nearby allies.

Grappling Claw gets a new upgrade for greater control as you swing: now you can press primary fire while the claw is attached to the map terrain and retract Wrecking Ball for additional mobility.

Grappling Claw’s cooldown has been adjusted to be partially refunded if you don’t reach fireball speeds.

As for other hero kit changes, Sombra and Tracer will receive some nerfs to balance their respective competitive edges. Whereas a few tanks will be getting some buffs like Reinhardt being more impactful with abilities like Earthshatter. Finally, there will be a shift between damage and healing for some of the support heroes, including Moira and Illari, and some buffs will be provided for Lifeweaver to better tune his kit.

For more details on the competitive changes and other minor changes, check out the Overwatch 2 blog going live tomorrow.