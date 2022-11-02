The PlayStation VR2 Now Has An Official Price & Release Date

The PlayStation VR2 has been in the development phase for over a year since being announced, now the price and release date have been confirmed for early next year.

Since being announced over a year ago, Sony has trickled out PlayStation VR2 news in suspenseful fashion with announcements of first party entries like Horizon Call of the Mountain and PlayStation Blog posts that outline the capabilities of the new VR headset. There have even been a few letdowns, such as the PS VR2 being confirmed to not run backwards compatible games from its predecessor. But now, a new PlayStation Blog post has initiated a final countdown to the VR2, which arrives on February 22, 2023.

Sony has of course shown the box art in all of its glory, but it’s impossible to miss the “PS5 Required” prompt on the bottom left-hand side of the box. The rest of the blog post doesn’t detail this piece of information, as the PlayStation VR2 in its barest form will cost consumers $749.99 CAD, but this doesn’t include the price of a whole PS5 console, not to mention the scarcity that still remains on the highly demanded PS5.

Vice President of Brand, Hardware and Peripherals of SIE, Isabelle Tomatis said “We’re expecting more than 20 titles at launch, and we can’t wait for February when PS VR2 launches, so players can give it a try. We’ll have more details on our launch game lineup in the future, so stay tuned,” regarding the amount of launch titles for the new hardware.

Below are the price points of the PlayStation VR 2 bundles, and the newly announced Sense controller charging station, according PlayStation:

PlayStation VR2 $749.99 CAD/$549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle $819.99 CAD/$599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones



PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station $64.99 CAD/$49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.



The latest VR headset, the PlayStation VR2 will land on February 22nd of next year, and fans can slide over to the PlayStation Blog to read the rest of the post.