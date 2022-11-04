News

PlayStation Plus Premium Is Adding 5 Ratchet & Clank Games This Month

Games and Gear!
| November 4, 2022
playstation plus premium is adding five ratchet amp clank games this month 085222

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Ratchet & Clank, one of PlayStation’s most defining series, and in celebration, five more games from the franchise are being added to PlayStation Plus Premium.

In a post on PlayStation Blog, Sony announced the news, along with a brand-new armour pack coming to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for free. All five titles will be added to the service on November 15, and below you can see the new games coming to the subscription service below.

  • Ratchet & Clank (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)
Playstation Plus Premium Is Adding Five Ratchet Amp Clank Games This Month 369365
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

This means there are now ten Ratchet & Clank games total on PS Plus Premium, almost the entire series. The new additions join the following games already on the service:

  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)

Keep in mind that PS Plus Premium is the second tier of the new subscription service, costing $17.99 versus the PS Plus Essential option which only costs $9.99. You’ll need Premium if you want to play these older Ratchet & Clank games.

Outside these additions, the new armour pack hits Rift Apart today and adds new costumes for Ratchet, Rivet, and Clank. Here’s what you get by downloading the pack.

  • Commando Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
  • Holoflux Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time
  • Quest Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
  • Marauder Armour inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked
  • Clank Armour to celebrate the greatest of pals

The post on PS Blog also has a lengthy retrospective section that collects concept art from the series history, as well as a few entries from key members at Insomniac, like President Ted Price.

The latest game in the franchise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is currently available exclusively on PS5.

File Under: PlayStation Plus, Ratchet & Clank

Latest Stories

a new generation with transformers earthspark 449096

Transformers: EarthSpark Speaks to a New Generation

CGMagazine was lucky enough to talk to some top talent behind Transformers: EarthSpark to see what fans should expect when…
the sounds of weird the al yankovic story talking to anthony vanchure and michael james gallagher 893267

The Sounds of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sitting down with CGMagazine before the world premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at TIFF, Anthony Vanchure and Michael…
god of war ragnarok ps5 review 282574

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) Review

A stunning entry to the series, God of War Ragnarök is everything I wanted it to be.
veikk studio vk1200 drawing tablet review 706820

Veikk Studio VK1200 Drawing Tablet Review

For the beginner starting out and learning how to create digital artwork, the Veikk Studio VK1200 drawing tablet offers a…
msi titan gt77 12uhs review 634558

MSI Titan GT77 (12UHS) Laptop Review

MSI's $5000+ Titan GT77 gaming laptop more than shines with a 17.3-inch 4K display, 12th Gen Intel i9 and 3080…