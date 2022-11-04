PlayStation Plus Premium Is Adding 5 Ratchet & Clank Games This Month

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Ratchet & Clank, one of PlayStation’s most defining series, and in celebration, five more games from the franchise are being added to PlayStation Plus Premium.

In a post on PlayStation Blog, Sony announced the news, along with a brand-new armour pack coming to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for free. All five titles will be added to the service on November 15, and below you can see the new games coming to the subscription service below.

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

This means there are now ten Ratchet & Clank games total on PS Plus Premium, almost the entire series. The new additions join the following games already on the service:

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)

Keep in mind that PS Plus Premium is the second tier of the new subscription service, costing $17.99 versus the PS Plus Essential option which only costs $9.99. You’ll need Premium if you want to play these older Ratchet & Clank games.

Outside these additions, the new armour pack hits Rift Apart today and adds new costumes for Ratchet, Rivet, and Clank. Here’s what you get by downloading the pack.

Commando Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

Holoflux Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

Quest Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Marauder Armour inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked

Clank Armour to celebrate the greatest of pals

The post on PS Blog also has a lengthy retrospective section that collects concept art from the series history, as well as a few entries from key members at Insomniac, like President Ted Price.

The latest game in the franchise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is currently available exclusively on PS5.