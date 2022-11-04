PlayStation Plus Premium Is Adding 5 Ratchet & Clank Games This Month

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Ratchet & Clank, one of PlayStation’s most defining series, and in celebration, five more games from the franchise are being added to PlayStation Plus Premium.
In a post on PlayStation Blog, Sony announced the news, along with a brand-new armour pack coming to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for free. All five titles will be added to the service on November 15, and below you can see the new games coming to the subscription service below.
- Ratchet & Clank (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)
This means there are now ten Ratchet & Clank games total on PS Plus Premium, almost the entire series. The new additions join the following games already on the service:
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3)
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3)
Keep in mind that PS Plus Premium is the second tier of the new subscription service, costing $17.99 versus the PS Plus Essential option which only costs $9.99. You’ll need Premium if you want to play these older Ratchet & Clank games.
Outside these additions, the new armour pack hits Rift Apart today and adds new costumes for Ratchet, Rivet, and Clank. Here’s what you get by downloading the pack.
- Commando Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
- Holoflux Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time
- Quest Armour inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Marauder Armour inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked
- Clank Armour to celebrate the greatest of pals
The post on PS Blog also has a lengthy retrospective section that collects concept art from the series history, as well as a few entries from key members at Insomniac, like President Ted Price.
The latest game in the franchise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is currently available exclusively on PS5.