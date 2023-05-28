Reborn As A Vending Machine Anime Gets July Premiere, Trailer

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon has been a much-anticipated isekai for anime lovers, now revealing a trailer, key visuals and more.

Isekai fans who have been on the bandwagon or fell off, this one might be the one for you! Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon officially has a trailer out now, with a premiere date of July 5 at 22:00 JST—on Crunchyroll. The anime also revealed key visuals, additional cast and theme song info. As a special promo, the series also announced they would be collaborating with the gourmet vending machine shop FROZEN24 Mart Omori store in Japan—beginning June 27.

I think this one deserves a lot of context before going on because of a title like this. Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is based on the light novel of the same name, written by Hirukuma. For those who do not know what a light novel is or need a refresher, it is essentially a sort of 9-12 (young adult) chapter book but styled in a manga sense.

They are typically isekais (reborn in another world trope) or romantic comedies and eventually get adapted into manga and anime. Sometimes the reverse can happen. Hit series like Sword Art Online, Goblin Slayer and KonoSuba have been praised for their light novel adaptations/spin-offs from either the manga and/or anime.

For this anime, it follows an unnamed male protagonist who is crushed to death by a falling vending machine. He loved vending machines in his real-world life, and for some reason awakens to find himself reincarnated as a vending machine in a fantasy world dungeon. Also, we, as the audience, can hear his inner thoughts, but when travellers interact with him, he can only talk in Japanese vending machine phrases like “Welcome” and “Too bad.” Additionally, he can only dispense items he purchased in his previous life.

The majority of the story follows him and a young hunter girl named Lammis as she uses her strength trait to carry him on her back throughout the dungeon—after dispensing some food she desperately needed when they met. She names him “Boxxo” which is great since it puts a name to the unnamed main character.

The trailer pretty much summed up what I just explained about the light novel with snippets of scenes showing the premise. It adds information about the secret of the dungeon having a mysterious treasure that could grant who reaches it one wish—sort of like the whole collecting the Dragon Balls kind of deal.

In the preview, it also unveiled the opening theme song, Fanfare, by the funk-rock band BRADIO. The design of Boxxo is both ridiculous and cute all at the same time, pretty much the same as the artwork from the light novel. Despite being a niche favourite, this may preemptively be on my top summer anime list to check out!

Among other news, here is a list of the supporting cast members for Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, which has been recently updated. Lots of protagonists from other anime are on this spicy list: