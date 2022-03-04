Rocket League Gets a New Batmobile and Limited-Time Event for The Batman

Rocket League’s latest super-powered car comes courtesy of The Batman, as the film’s version of The Batmobile is currently available in the item shop.

The Batman Bundle costs 1100 credits and will only be available for a limited time between March 2 at 9 am PT to March 8 at 6 pm PT, so get it now if you’re tempted. Here’s everything included in the bundle.

Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)

Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio

Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish

Batmobile (2022) Wheels

Batmobile (2022) Boost

Batmobile (2022) Trail

Reel Life Decal

The Batman Goal Explosion

Alongside the new bundle comes a limited-time event known as Gotham City Rumble. If you’ve played the game’s rumble mode before it’s essentially the same, but this time around all the power-ups are inspired by Batman. The event will only run until March 8 as well. Here’s the official description from Rocket League’s website.

With the gates of Arkham Asylum unlocked, madness has spilled onto the Rocket League Arenas once again, transforming this noble game into the deadly Gotham City Rumble. Power-ups in this LTM work the same as Rumble but are themed after the many villains of Batman’s past. Rack up easy clears with The Joker’s Boxing Glove, grapple through the air with Poison Ivy’s Vines, or slingshot the ball behind you with the Bat-Grapnel. Just don’t let Clayface Spikes slip past you for a goal. Rocketleague.com

This isn’t nearly the first time Rocket League has had a crossover with Batman, as in 2016 the game introduced the new Batmobile featured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The DC Super Heroes DLC pack also added on the “89 Batmobile” and the “Dark Knight Rises Tumbler.” Rocket League has featured various other crossovers with DC including decals and wheels for characters like The Flash, Superman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, and more.