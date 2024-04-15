Rode Unveils Interview Pro and MagSafe Accessories at NAB 2024

Rode continues to lead with cutting-edge products announced at NAB 2024, like the Interview Pro, Phone Cage, and Magnetic Mount, tailored for dynamic content creation.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Rode Interview Pro, a broadcast-quality wireless handheld microphone that promises to take your interviews and presentations to the next level. The new microphone is designed to work seamlessly with Rode’s existing Series IV wireless audio system products, including the popular RodeCaster Pro II, RodeCaster Duo, and Streamer X.

With a range of up to 200 meters and a professional-grade condenser capsule, this mic ensures rich, detailed voice reproduction, even in challenging environments. The omnidirectional polar pattern is forgiving when it comes to mic placement, making it perfect for run-and-gun interviews and street presentations.

But the Interview Pro isn’t just about sound quality. It’s packed with features that make it a versatile tool for content creators. The mic includes onboard recording with 32GB of internal memory, providing over 40 hours of recording time. It also features Rode’s GainAssist technology, which automatically controls audio levels to prevent clipping. With physical controls and the ability to function as a standalone field recorder, the Interview Pro eliminates the need for a separate receiver.

While the Rode Interview Pro is targeted at video professionals, Rode hasn’t forgotten about mobile creators either. The company also unveiled the Rode Phone Cage and Magnetic Mount, two accessories designed to take your smartphone content to new heights. The Phone Cage is a premium magnetic smartphone mounting system that offers 33 mounting threads and five cold shoe slots, allowing you to attach a wide range of audio, lighting, and mounting solutions to your rig. The cage also doubles as an ergonomic grip for more stable handheld filming.

The Magnetic Mount, on the other hand, leverages MagSafe technology to make it easy to attach microphones, lights, or other accessories to your iPhone. With three removable arms that include cold shoes and a long arm that attaches to a tripod or desk mount, the Magnetic Mount offers plenty of flexibility for your mobile setup.

Rode CEO Damien Wilson expressed his excitement about the new products, stating, “Rode has been helping creators capture incredible content with their phones since the early days of smartphone technology. We pioneered the plug-and-play smartphone mic category with innovations like the VideoMic Me and iXY and, more recently, with the VideoMic NTG and VideoMic GO II. Last year we released Rode Capture, the first video app designed specifically for today’s creators. And we invented the world’s first wireless microphone that was universally compatible with mobile devices, the Wireless GO II, which kickstarted a revolution in smartphone content creation.”

The Rode Interview Pro, Phone Cage, and Magnetic Mount are set to ship in the coming weeks, with the Interview Pro priced at $249, the Phone Cage at $120, and the Magnetic Mount at $90. CGMagazine has reviewed many offerings from Rode in the past, and if these new products keep to the level of performance we have seen from products like the RØDE PodMic, RØDECaster Duo, or the Rode VideoMic Pro+, they are sure to be welcome additions to any content creators toolkit.