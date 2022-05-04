Seagate Unveils Three Collectible Hard Disk Drives To Celebrate Star Wars Day

Today Seagate, an American data storage company, is celebrating Star Wars Day with the introduction of three collectible Hard Disk Drives inspired by Boba Fett, Grogue and The Mandalorian released on May the 4th.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest release in our ongoing collaboration with Lucasfilm, bringing three fresh and iconic designs to gamers and Star Wars fans,” said the senior vice president of business and marketing at Seagate Technology, Jeff Fochtman. “From the designs to the functionality of the drives, this release brings a force to the battle stations of Star Wars enthusiasts.”

Seagate Hard Disk Drives

The Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drives join the family of Star Wars Beskar and are available with three unique aesthetics that represent each legendary character: the cool demeanor of legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, and the joyful look of Grogu, and the honourable and unwavering purpose of The Mandalorian. The drives come with customizable RGB LED lighting and each of the designs features a default custom character light right out-of-the-box such as red for Boba Fett, blue for Grogu, and a bold blue for The Mandalorian.

With their 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda External Hard Drives work with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox so players can accumulate and store their media, files, and games, regardless of what they have. They’re designed with the USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, these drives are also lightweight, so they’re the perfect match for Star Wars fans that are looking for eye-catching storage while on the go.

The special edition drives include Seagate’s five-year limited warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services to ensure peace of mind for players’ adventures. The 2TB drives are available to buy right now for $109.99 CAD, and more information regarding the operating systems that are required can be found on Seagate’s website here.