LEGO Reveals First Look at Spider-Man: No Way Home Set

Nearly two years after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, LEGO has released the first images for the upcoming Spider-Man Final Battle set, depicting the multiversal showdown at the end of the film.

The Final Battle set clocks in at 900 pieces and features a whopping nine different minifigures; Tom Holland Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, Ned, MJ, Doctor Strange, Electro, Green Goblin, and Doc Ock. The set itself is themed around the mud-covered head of the Statue of Liberty and rests on a circular baseplate.

With plenty of intricate pieces, it’s clear the set leans more into the display side of things. The Spider-Man Final Battle set is set to release on August 1 and will retail for $99.99.

A bigger surprise, however, is that LEGO revealed a second set, with the Avenger’s Endgame Final Battle. This is the second set themed around the final battle of Endgame, but this one is built around the wreckage of The Avengers’ headquarters. The other difference is that the minifigures focus on the heroines of Marvel and include Captain Marvel, Shuri, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Okoye, and Thanos.

The new Aveneger’s Endgame set will also launch on August 1st and retail for $79.99.

This has been a big week for Spider-Man, as Marvel x Crocs also announced a new collaboration inspired by the wall-crawler. The new designs are inspired by Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales, respectively.

Here’s a quick overview from Crocs.

  • All-Terrain Clog: A rugged outsole and a turbo strap that adjusts to your every move and shows off a webbed design on the uppers and straps. These clogs are ready for travel and exploration in even the roughest environments. These are available in adults’ and kids’ sizes and include six Spider-Man Jibbitz™ charms.  
  • Ghost-Spider Classic Clog: Featuring Ghost-Spider’s striking colors and lightweight Iconic Crocs ComfortTM, these super clogs are a must-have for Ghost-Spider fans looking to swing through the city in all-day comfort and style. Available in adults’ sizes and include six Ghost-Spider Jibbitz™ charms.  
  • Team Spider-Man Echo: Just like Miles Morales, these Team Spider-Man Echo Clogs are anything but ordinary. With a LiteRide™ drop-in footbed and sporty inspiration that keeps streetwear at the forefront, these fully molded clogs keep you looking as fresh as your favorite Super Hero. Available in adults’ and kids’ sizes and include six Miles Morales Jibbitz™ charms.  

Finally, on the video game front, Sony revealed a first look at gameplay for the highly-anticipated PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

