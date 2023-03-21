New Star Wars Show Gets Directing Duo “The Daniels” Onboard

Co-Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert plan to direct an episode of the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is planned for Disney+ later this year.

Jon Watts’ (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, is set for a Disney+ release later this year after wrapping up production in January, but with very little information about the soon-to-be-released space escapade, we have discovered an award-winning director is onboard to work on one episode of the show.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Co-Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are best known for their releases Swiss Army Man and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has become the most-awarded film of all time. It received eleven nominations at the 95th Academy Awards and won seven of the awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Curtis), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

After being in talks to work on an unspecified Star Wars project, we now know in what way the iconic duo is giving their creative juices to the franchise, following an Instagram post from Daniel Kwan focused on clearing up the rampant speculation.

In that post, Kwan assured fans they wouldn’t be “getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’” and explained that their decision to sign on to work a Star Wars gig was mostly for, of all things, a need for healthcare.

“Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out),” Kwan wrote. “We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!), so it was an easy yes.”

While there is still no word on an official release date or who else may be attached to the TV show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is still on track for its Disney+ release later this year.