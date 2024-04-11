Streamlabs Launches TikTok LIVE Integration

Logitech has announced Streamlabs integration with TikTok LIVE for easy streaming to TikTok and customization from all in one place.

Starting today, users can stream to TikTok directly through Streamlabs Desktop without needing a stream key. To apply for stream access for their account to go live with Steamlabs, users can log into their Streamlabs Desktop or Mobile using their TikTok account. With the new partnership, both platforms establish a deeper collaboration and make it easier for creators to reach new audiences and cultivate their fan communities on TikTok.

Streamlabs integration with TikTok LIVE helps TikTok grow its arsenal of tools for content creation, such as the Cross Clip Editor that was launched on mobile last year. With TikTok being able to stream through Streamlabs, users can go live simultaneously across multiple platforms to engage with their audience and enhance their experience with Dual Output to create and share vertical and horizontal resolution simultaneously while streaming or recording using the Streamlabs Desktop. Alongside the set of features, Desktop users can enable multistreaming so they can go live on TikTok at the same time they are streaming to another platform, reaching more audience for engagement rather than using one platform.

Gaming on TikTok Live is now easier than ever!



🤳Use Dual Output to stream vertically and horizontally

📢Enhance your live with widgets

🎬Check out our Dual Output ready overlays



Just apply for access to our TikTok integration in Streamlabs Desktop.



If you are unfamiliar with Streamlabs streaming service, it is a popular live streaming tool and a brand of Logitech. Streamlabs offers many features that professional live streamers use to broadcast, engage, gain more fans, and improve monetization. The service is available on many popular platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook/Meta.

Previously, in 2023, Streamlabs unveiled an AI-powered Podcast Editor for the premium Streamlabs Ultra Suite. The Podcast Editor, endorsed by the long-running YouTube Duo Rhett & Link, helps users record and edit their video and audio content quickly with easy text-based editing.

Streamers can look forward to future updates about access to TikTok through the Streamlabs Mobile app, compatibility with the web experience for Multistream, and many more in the coming months. As of now, it’s time to level up your TikTok LIVE experience with the power of Streamlabs and enhance your content creation ability!