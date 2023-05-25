The Flash Gets Final Trailer & Surprise Cameos Galore

Before The Flash gets its theatrical release next month, it received its final trailer, featuring several cameos from superhero history, as well as a unique one that director Andy Muschietti revealed.

With The Flash set to release in theaters on June 16th, 2023, it received its final trailer, showing off the time-traveling, golden-footed hero saving his mom, while causing huge changes to the timeline in Marvel Multiverse-esque fashion. This has spawned several cool cameos from the history of superhero movies like Michael Keaton returning to play as Batman in this alternate timeline the Flash finds himself in.

What may be even more interesting, however, than Keaton’s caped crusader returning to the stage is another unique cameo that director Andy Muschietti revealed would find its way into The Flash as well. Nicolas Cage, who was cast in Tim Burton’s failed Superman Lives film 25 years ago, would be donning the red and blue for the upcoming time-twisted DC universe film.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon,” Muschietti said. “He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.” Considering Nic Cage named his own son Kal-El, a reference to Superman’s name on his home planet of Krypton, I would say that’s true and Muschietti nailed it offering this role to him.

Michael Keaton in The Flash

Keaton’s return as Batman in The Flash comes for the first time since starring in Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989 and Batman Returns in 1992. Ben Affleck will also reprise his role as Batman in the film, which has led to rampant speculation about what other cameo duos we would see in The Flash, especially after the tease of Nicolas Cage’s role. Could we also see Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, or heck, could Henry Cavill make a surprise appearance as well? Only time will tell!