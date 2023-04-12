The Muppets Mayhem Debut Trailer Drops From Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem is the latest addition to the staggering amount of Muppets content on the Disney+ platform, and its new trailer dropped today.

Disney+ is the home of everything Muppets, and The Muppets Mayhem is the newest addition to their growing Muppets Collection, which is set to air on May 10. In the meantime, before launch, the Disney+ Original series has dropped its debut trailer featuring everyone’s favourite Muppets and a star-laden cast in an episodic musical. Not only will all of the episodes be available from the launch date to make it easier to binge-watch, but the whole series soundtrack will also be available on all major audio streaming platforms on the same day. The debut trailer for The Muppets Mayhem can be seen below.

The Muppets Mayhem follows the exploits of The Electric Mayhem Band, that’s comprised of Muppet musicians dreaming of making it big. In satirical fashion, the Muppets involved get entrenched in a huge journey with dreams of producing their debut musical album while coming to grips with today’s music industry filled with TikTok and electronic music. Luckily for fans, the debut musical album from The Electric Mayhem can be purchased in full vinyl format (instead of merely streaming it) as early as May 12, and it can be pre-ordered here.

The Electric Mayhem band is comprised of some lesser-known Muppets, as well as series mainstays such as Animal as the band’s drummer, and the rest of the band is billed as Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet. Comedian Lily Singh signs on as the fledgling band’s manager, as they have to contend with modern-day trends and tropes in the music scene.

The special guest list in The Muppets Mayhem includes:

Paula Abdul

Anders Holm

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D’Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd

The Muppets Mayhem and The Electric Mayhem band make their debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 10.