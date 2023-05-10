Ubisoft Cuts 60 Jobs Amidst Troubled Year and Restructuring Efforts

Ubisoft’s turbulent start to 2023 continues with the announcement of 60 job cuts from its customer services teams in the UK and the US.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft confirmed eliminating up to 60 customer service positions at its Newcastle, UK and Cary, North Carolina offices. The layoffs come without prior notice, leaving affected employees to look for new opportunities. According to the company, these changes are designed to focus on areas where they can have a “significant impact” while maintaining support for players worldwide.

This decision follows Ubisoft’s plans for a “strategic reorganization” of its European operations, announced in March, which included the closure of several offices. These moves were speculated to affect parts of the company not directly involved in game development.

Ubisoft has had a tough 2023 so far, with lacklustre financial results and controversial comments from CEO Yves Guillemot that led to a small employee walkout. The French publisher also cancelled several unannounced games and delayed others, including the highly anticipated Skull and Bones. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the company’s next major release, still has no confirmed release date.

I just got let go from my job at Ubisoft in a massive layoff out of nowhere. With no indication or preparation.



I really just don't know how to feel. If anyone has any job leads on game audio stuff, or just game tech stuff let me know. I'm in a weird place rn lol — Matthew Harnage (@matthewharnage) May 10, 2023

The layoffs add to the turmoil surrounding the company, which has previously been accused of mismanagement, employee burnout, and a crisis culture. In February, Ubisoft’s Montpellier office was investigated for high levels of sick leave due to burnout. The investigation coincided with the departure of the office’s managing director, Guillaume Carmona, and ongoing well-being assessments for the team working on Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Despite its internal struggles, Ubisoft has released mid-tier games like Oddballers and Mighty Quest Rogue Palace in 2023. Premium titles such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are still scheduled for release later this year as the gaming giant attempts to overcome its ongoing challenges.