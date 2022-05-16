Ubisoft Plus Joins New PlayStation Plus Service With Games Lineup

The Ubisoft Plus service was announced it would be added to the new PlayStation Plus service, which showed classic games to the latest PS5 games—more to be added to the list.

Time to bust out the credit card for a new subscription plan! Today, Ubisoft announced the Ubisoft Plus would be available on the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium plans, along with their games list to be released on the services. With the release rolling out next week, the following games are expected to be ready to download.

Sony’s gaming subscription plans was announced back in March, which provided a breakdown of the various plans gamers could buy: Essential, Extra and Deluxe (Premium). The monthly games for June and the following months have not been made available yet but will be announced soon.

The Ubisoft Plus service would follow suit with PlayStation Plus but would be specially called “Ubisoft+ Classics”, which would allow users to play from a list of popular games from the developer. The Ubisoft subscription service will be available on PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna, PlayStation and Xbox (as part of Xbox Game Pass).

Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships, Chris Early, shared their thoughts on the joint services, “With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles…This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favourite games, wherever they are.”

The Essential plan seemed to be the only offer which would offer a limited number of games in a consistent monthly rotation that would change every “first Tuesday of the month.” So, this would be the tier that most current PlayStation Plus users would be experienced with, where several PS4 and PS5 games would be available to download within that month.

The Extra and Premium plans would have the same games as the Essential plan but with more games (including the Ubisoft Plus games) and the rotation would be reset in the middle of the month. Here is the list of PS4 and PS5 games expected to be in the Extra and Premium catalogue:

PlayStation Studios

Third-Party Partners

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

What makes the PlayStation Plus Premium plan great will be the fact that users could enjoy a selection of games, some remastered, dating back from the original PlayStation up to the PSP and PS3 era. Here is a list of what “classic games” would be offered:

Classic Games Catalog – Original PlayStation and PSP

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

| Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

Classic Games Catalog – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third Party Partners

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

As for the PS3 games, the new service would allow users to stream and play the games from a curated list on their PS4, PS5 or PC. All Premium members could take a trip down memory lane by revisiting these games:

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third Party Partners

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

And last but not least, the time-limited game trials would also be an exclusive benefit of the PlayStation Premium plan. This feature would enable users to try a game for a set amount of time before deciding to purchase the full game—game saves and trophies would carry over. Here is a list of the games expected to offer this feature:

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third Party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

| CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

| Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

The launch of the all-new PlayStation Plus and Ubisoft Plus services would begin with Asia on May 24, 2022, Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13 and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. A bunch of changes come with a whole bunch of games!