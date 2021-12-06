Why Activision Blizzard Will Not Be A Part of 2021 Game Awards

The 2021 Game Awards will be taking place this week but will not be featuring any of Activision Blizzard’s work aside from being mentioned in nominations.

The annual Game Awards (TGA) will be taking place this week on Thursday, December 9, 2021. It is a commemorative event for everyone in the gaming industry—from developers to publishers. It celebrates all the achievements in gaming. However, the one company that typically showcases their work will not be allowed to do so this year. That company is Activision Blizzard. If you are wondering why the company that has been most popular in the World of Warcraft and Overwatch community in previous years is not going to be featured at TGA 2021, here is why.

A tweet from TGA producer and TGA host, Geoff Keighley, stated on Friday, December 3, “Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s The Game Awards.” One of the major nominations from the company includes Call of Duty, being nominated for Best Esports Game and Best Ongoing Game—specifically for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The past year has spelled doom and disappointment for Activision Blizzard—as an exhaustive list of sexual harassment, gender-based discrimination and abuse in the workplace evidence has been presented from multiple sources and employees. This also meant a lot of upper management have resigned and some have come under flak for knowing everything wrong that was going on in the company. Many sponsors and supporters have also cut ties with them. Currently, the employees are trying to get the CEO, and also one of the advisory board members of TGA, Bobby Kotick, to resign.

Keighley wrote in a follow-up tweet, regarding the Activision Blizzard news, “There is no place for abuse, harassment, or predatory practices in any company or community. I also realize we have a big platform which can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to that, but we all need to work together to build a better and a more inclusive environment, so everyone feels safe to build the world’s best games.”

Keighley was not sure at first how TGA could punish the giant gaming publisher and developer and told The Washington Post how the event wants to support the employees for their hard work on the game, but also against the working conditions. This was not the first time Keighley had to respond on controversial gaming companies as they were responsible for the 2015 TGA, where Hideo Kojima was not allowed to receive their awards due to the reports of cruel working conditions.

The 2021 Game Awards will be taking place on Thursday, December 9, at 8:00 PM EST.