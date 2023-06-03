Wizards of the Coast Celebrates Pride Month With D&D/MTG Goodies

As a show of celebration and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, Wizards of the Coast has created a set of Pride-themed Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering products.

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with The Trevor Project—the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people—to donate a portion of the proceeds from their new lineup of Pride-themed Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering products. Throughout the month of June, which just so happens to be Pride Month, for those who weren’t aware, D&D and MTG fans can grab some great merch for a great cause!

The Dungeons & Dragons products available include shirts, hoodies, and tank tops featuring the logo from the popular tabletop game, sporting the LGBTQIA+ colours. Players and fans of D&D Beyond will also be able to grab a digital Dice of True Colors set for use during play sessions. Created by Lee Emig, this digital dice set, which will be offered to all account holders, was “hewn from geodes formed under intense heat and pressure. Inside, you will find gleaming colours.”

On the Magic: The Gathering side of things, Wizards of the Coast is offering a Secret Lair art playmat featuring the Bearscape card art from the 2022 Let Your Spark Shine Secret Lair set, which was illustrated by Ricardo Bessa, an LGBTQIA+ artist, will be available for purchase. Additionally, an MTG mana Pride pin from 2020 is making its way back to market with the five mana symbols surrounding the familiar Planeswalker symbol with a rainbow of colours behind it.

All products will be available until June 30, 2023, so for those looking to properly accessorize themselves or for those simply looking to put some money towards a really great cause, make sure to head on over to the Pride Month Wizards of the Coast product page and grab these items while you still can!