Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 381

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Alex and Khari come to chat with Brendan, Chris, and Dayna to catch up on this week’s latest news, including the Sony Bungie acquisition, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo and more.

The gang kicks off this week’s chat with talk about Sony’s purchase of Bungie. Naturally, that leads to more conversations about Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, and their troubles with the FTC. It wouldn’t be a podcast if they left out Nintendo, with news surrounding YouTuber GilvaSunner being made example of concerning copyright strikes. Dayna unboxes the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick, and talks about the new Xbox/OPI crossover. And of course, they couldn’t miss the new Halo trailer.

The reviews and impressions section has the team reminiscing about the best and worst reviewed products and media of 2021, as well as exploring the new LG C1 OLED television. Chris and Alex get chatting about the new release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. On the release of Dying Light 2, Khari talks about his experience with the game, and why he ultimately gave the game a nine.

