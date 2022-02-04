Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 381

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Alex and Khari come to chat with Brendan, Chris, and Dayna to catch up on this week’s latest news, including the Sony Bungie acquisition, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo and more.
The gang kicks off this week’s chat with talk about Sony’s purchase of Bungie. Naturally, that leads to more conversations about Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, and their troubles with the FTC. It wouldn’t be a podcast if they left out Nintendo, with news surrounding YouTuber GilvaSunner being made example of concerning copyright strikes. Dayna unboxes the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick, and talks about the new Xbox/OPI crossover. And of course, they couldn’t miss the new Halo trailer.
The reviews and impressions section has the team reminiscing about the best and worst reviewed products and media of 2021, as well as exploring the new LG C1 OLED television. Chris and Alex get chatting about the new release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. On the release of Dying Light 2, Khari talks about his experience with the game, and why he ultimately gave the game a nine.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices. Find him on Twitter at @bfrye26
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: A long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen
- Alex Handziuk: Alex owns two Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disks, a fact that deserves top placement in his bio. He has a love for esports and has been known to read a comic or two.
- Khari Taylor: With gaming roots that pre-date the Nintendo Game & Watch, Khari remains a young soul in an industry where he’s often the oldest in the room. Japan his second home, he makes the pilgrimage to gaming’s mecca, Akihabara, whenever possible.