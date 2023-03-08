Pixels & Ink

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 418 — Gaming in Flux

The Industry is Changing...
| March 8, 2023
pixels ink podcast episode 418 gaming in flux 23030803

On this week’s Pixels and Ink podcast, the crew sits down to discuss the latest news from Tango Gameworks. Shinji Mikami is now leaving the studio he founded, which leads to a larger discussion about game developers getting older and changing their roles in the industry. What does this mean for game development in the future, and how will it change the gaming landscape in the coming years?

From here, Brendan, Jordan, and Chris talk about the return of Destiny 2 with the new Lightfall expansion, the delay of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, and more details that have emerged from the Activision-Microsoft merger story. It’s a jam-packed episode, so sit back and enjoy all the talk about games, the industry, and what it means for gamers eagerly waiting to play all the new releases.

About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors:

  • Jordan Biordi: Part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre YouTube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
  • Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
  • Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
File Under: Activision, Destiny 2, Xbox
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

A Reminder for International Women’s Day, Women ARE Gamers

A Reminder for International Women’s Day, Women ARE Gamers

After hearing a statement on International Women's Day minimalizing women in gaming, I couldn't help but speak up.
paranormasight the seven mysteries of honjo pc review 23030703

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (PC) Review

Every element of PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo nailed the 2D visual novel style tropes, and here is why..
fatal frame mask of the lunar eclipse pc review 23030703 2

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PC) Review

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a finely polished, absolutely worthwhile remaster of the fourth game, held back…
destiny 2: lightfall ps5 review 23030703 1

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5) Review

Destiny 2: Lightfall stumbles momentarily as a self-contained campaign but simultaneously sets a thrilling stage for the current story’s conclusion.
asus tuf rtx 4070 ti review 23022802 3

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition GPU Review

Hitting a much more attractive pricepoint while still delivering fantastic performance, the ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti is the GPU…