Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 418 — Gaming in Flux

On this week’s Pixels and Ink podcast, the crew sits down to discuss the latest news from Tango Gameworks. Shinji Mikami is now leaving the studio he founded, which leads to a larger discussion about game developers getting older and changing their roles in the industry. What does this mean for game development in the future, and how will it change the gaming landscape in the coming years?

From here, Brendan, Jordan, and Chris talk about the return of Destiny 2 with the new Lightfall expansion, the delay of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, and more details that have emerged from the Activision-Microsoft merger story. It’s a jam-packed episode, so sit back and enjoy all the talk about games, the industry, and what it means for gamers eagerly waiting to play all the new releases.

About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors: