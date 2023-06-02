Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 424 – The Summer of Games Begins

This week on the Pixels & Ink Podcast, Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan chat about what they can expect to see announced during the gaming showcases this summer. With plenty of showcases on the way—some sooner than others—the group talks about their hopes and dreams for the summer of gaming.
What do we think will be announced?
What do we think we won’t see just yet?
What’s the most anticipated game of the summer?
What’s the most anticipated game announcement of the summer?
What will be the biggest let down?
AND is Summer Game Fest the new E3?
Find out what the cast thinks and more on the Pixel’s & Ink podcast to kick off the summer of gaming!
About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors:
- Jordan Biordi: Part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre YouTube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him streaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Dayna Eileen: Executive Editor and long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen