Terrible Warriors – Meet the Makers: Austin & Amanda (Deimos Academy)

Justin connects with Austin Taylor and Amanda Kahl to learn more about their horror game about returning to the spooky school you grew up in and how it uses colouring and paper dolls, and no GM, to help tell that story.

The crowd funding campaign will be happening very soon on Kickstarter and you can visit their pre-launch page right now to sign up to be notified for the exact moment that their fundraising campaign begins.

Visit kickstarter.com/projects/gameandacurry/deimos-academy

And check out Game and a Curry at gameandacurry.com

