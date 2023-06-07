HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case Review

In recent years, HP has managed to make a name for itself in the gaming hardware scene with its Omen series of laptops, desktops, and peripherals. After seeing the HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case at CES 2023, we were excited to see how it stacked up to other cases we have reviewed, especially with the unique Cryo Chamber design concept that really sets it apart.

At first glance, the HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case immediately stands out with its unique and aggressive design. The case features a combination of sleek lines and bold angles, giving it an unmistakable gaming-centric look. The front panel showcases the Omen logo and customizable diamond-shaped RGB lighting, which adds a touch of personalization to the case. The tempered glass side panel allows users to show off their components and RGB lighting, making it a perfect choice for those who want a visually striking build.

When it comes to build quality, the HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case does not disappoint. The case is primarily constructed of sturdy steel, ensuring durability and rigidity. The tempered glass side panel adds a premium feel to the case while also providing an extra layer of protection for the components inside. Despite its solid build, the case remains relatively lightweight, making it easy to maneuver during the building process.

The HP Omen 45L ATX PC case feels like it was designed with the builder in mind. The case offers ample space for ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, allowing for a wide range of build options. Thanks to the incredibly unique OMEN Cryo Chamber, the case also supports up to 360mm radiators and 190mm CPU coolers, making it compatible with most cooling solutions on the market. Removing the radiator from the core components of the computer is a brilliant move that not only looks fantastic but also ensures that hot air is drawn away from the CPU and GPU to keep things as cool as possible when using liquid cooling or an AIO cooler.

Cable management is surprisingly intuitive in the Omen 45L, thanks to its well-thought-out design. The case features rubber grommets and Velcro straps, ensuring that cables can be neatly tucked away for a clean and clutter-free build. Additionally, the PSU shroud helps hide unsightly cables and adds an extra layer of protection for the power supply.

The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case allows for easy installation and removal of components without the need for additional tools, making it an ideal choice for beginners and experienced builders alike. The case also includes a removable hard drive cage, which can accommodate up to two 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch drives, providing ample storage options for most users.

The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case is designed to provide optimal airflow for high-performance gaming rigs. The case features a mesh front panel, which helps maximize air intake, ensuring that components stay cool during intense gaming sessions. The case comes pre-installed with three 120mm RGB fans – two in the front and one in the rear – providing a balanced airflow setup out of the box. Users can also opt to add more fans or utilize liquid cooling solutions for even better cooling performance.

The case’s design also ensures that dust does not become a major issue. The front, top, and bottom of the case all feature removable dust filters, making it easy to clean and maintain optimal airflow over time. This ensures you can keep all your fans and radiators clean so that nothing stops your PC from running at its best.

The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case offers plenty of options for users to customize their builds. The case supports vertical GPU mounting, allowing users to showcase their graphics cards in a unique and visually appealing way. The case’s diamond-shaped RGB lighting on the front panel adds an extra layer of personalization. With customizable RGB lighting, users can match the case’s lighting to their preferred colour scheme or sync it with other RGB components in their build. The included RGB controller allows users to easily change the lighting effects and colours without the need for additional software.

The tempered glass side panel not only adds a premium feel to the case, but also allows users to showcase their components and lighting setup. This feature is especially appealing to those who want to create a visually striking build that stands out from the crowd. The dark tint looks fantastic while still allowing enough light to shine through the internal components to look fantastic on a desk or even just to show off your PC on a stream.

The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case comes equipped with a good selection of front I/O ports for easy access. The case features two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, Two USB 3 Type-A ports, an Headphone / Mic Combo Jack and a dedicated microphone jack. The case also includes a convenient power button on the top panel that fits its unique and clear aesthetic.

With support for up to seven expansion slots, the HP Omen 45L provides ample room for future upgrades, such as additional graphics cards or expansion cards. The case’s removable hard drive cage allows users to easily expand their storage options without compromising on space for other components and even offers room enough for a 380mm GPU, meaning you can use most of the modern 40-series-based GPUs.

While the HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case may not be the most budget-friendly option on the market, it does offer excellent value for the price. The case’s unique design, build quality, and ease of use make it a worthwhile investment for gamers and PC builders who want a visually striking and high-performance case for their build. The inclusion of customizable RGB lighting, an RGB controller, and pre-installed fans adds even more value to the package.

The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case is an impressive offering from HP that successfully combines form and function. Its unique and aggressive design is sure to turn heads, while its excellent build quality, ease of use, and thoughtful features make it a top choice for gamers and PC builders alike.

The case’s well-designed cable management system, toolless design, and ample expansion options make it an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced builders. With customizable RGB lighting, great airflow, and a wide range of supported components, the HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case is a solid investment for those who want a striking and high-performance case for their gaming rig. The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case is a fantastic addition to HP’s Omen lineup and a worthy contender in the gaming PC case market.