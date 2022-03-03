Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Review

The Razer Huntsman range has been a favourite of CGMagazine for a while now, with the Razer Huntsman V2 winning our best keyboard of 2021/2022. Razer is not stopping there though, and have just released the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, boasting all the same features of their full size Analog keyboard, and from our testing, it does everything you would expect, just now 60% smaller.

Let’s preface things by saying I personally use the Huntsman Analog, and find it one of the best keyboards Razer has released in a long time. The variable actuation points make a major difference if you use your keyboard to game. There is something oddly satisfying about going into Razer Synapse and seeing different levels of pressure as you test out each key. This level of precision and more control means you can use it in FPS, Battle Royales, or Racing games and really tune the experience to your liking.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

Beyond that, Razer Huntsman Mini Analog even lets you set different functions to the keys based if it is half pressed, or fully pressed down. This can be for anything your heart desires, with the Synapse software making the process surprisingly easy. I will say that unless you are someone in the top 10% of players, you will most likely not need to do this. But it can allow for such experiences as a light press for a light attack, with the full attack only performed when you really press the key down. When I tested it, I found it a bit frustrating to get it right, but it was very rewarding when I made it part of my gameplay flow, so I would be interested in seeing how players integrate it into the play style.

I also found that Synapse really helped with this process. On paper, the concept of variable actuation points can sound confusing, especially on a keyboard. While it is similar to an analog stick, with each key having a range of pressure detection, the software shows what that means in practice, and gives clear guidance on how to change it, and how to adjust it to your needs. It is also fun just to test the levels of pressure on offer, something I did not think I would find in a keyboard, especially one this size. The software even lets you adjust the level of scaling, so you can ensure it is perfect for the types of games you enjoy.

Razer Huntsman Keyboard Family

This being Razer, you will find the Huntsman Mini Analog features Chroma and onboard memory that can keep all your settings stored no matter where you go or what computer you end up using. This is amazing for tournament players, who craft the perfect set up, and want to spend more time playing, less time recreating their ideal anywhere they go. And Chroma is just fun, who does not want to customise the lights to fit your personality and have it carry forward anywhere you go. With storage for five profiles, you could make one for each style of game you play, giving you the freedom to get granular with the setup and not fear losing it when you make a new one.

“The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is a fantastic keyboard packed with features.”

This being a high-end Razer keyboard, you will find all the usual features and quality of life touches that make it one of the top lifestyle brands out there. The doubleshot PBT Keycaps with side-printed secondary functions​ make the Huntsman Mini Analog feel great to use, and does ensure you won’t be needing to replace keys to rubbing off anytime soon, and the feel of the keyboard maintains the satisfying click of its bigger brother.

The cable is also the level of quality you expect from Razer, with a great braided USB-C detachable cable making it good to bring around with you, with no fear of it getting broken or lost while travelling. I also found it is long enough for any gaming setup you could find, something I often complain about when the cable is detachable. Nothing is worse than a fantastic cable that is too short to reach any real world desktop setup.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

Even the overall feel of the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog was far better than I expected. While it is nowhere near as heavy as the full size Huntsman Analog, it feels sturdy enough to take anything you can throw at it. The aluminium construction gives it enough structure to keep it solid even on the go, and does not add much to the weight, making it ideal for travel.

If I had any gripes, it would simply be with the Huntsman Mini Analog’s size, and that is a personal preference. Since I tested it in an office as well as a gaming environment, I found the 60% form factor just did not work for day-to-day tasks. The lack of easy arrow keys when not using the Fn key made writing or editing a challenge, and while it was great to type on, I never found a position that made it as comfortable as a full size offering.

Besides the minor gripes, the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is a fantastic keyboard packed with features. For anyone who travels for esports, or just loves joining friends for a good play session, this keyboard is an amazing option. For people that just want a keyboard for their home gaming setup, do yourself a favour and splurge for the full size Huntsman Analog, you won’t be disappointed!