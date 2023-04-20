Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset (Xbox) Review 

Getting hold of a great headset is one of the best feelings there is when you’re a gamer looking to keep your late-night sessions quiet for the rest of the house. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset is one of those headsets that just has it all, from top-of-the-line audio quality to clear and coherent chat and an extremely comfortable fit due to its simple design choices. Adding in the noise-cancelling technology and the multi-platform functionality, and you’ve got a headset that works wherever you need it, however you need it with the only real knock against it being the premium price tag.

One of the better reasons to get your hands on the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset is the multi-platform usage, which allows you to be connected to all of your devices without the need to swap out headsets. The only caveat with that is that Turtle Beach offers an Xbox and PlayStation model, of which the PlayStation model cannot be used with Xbox consoles, whereas the Xbox model can also be used with PlayStation models.

For the price, that means everyone who uses both systems is going to have to make sure they get the Xbox model in order to actually take advantage of the cross-platform usability. Odd, but something worth pointing out. The only other difference between the two models is that the Xbox model offers green LEDs and lighting, whereas the PlayStation model uses blue. User’s choice—pick your poison.

From there, the rest of the features come with both models, and boy oh boy does this headset pack a punch. The powerful 50 mm Nanoclear drivers are bigger than what you’ll find in most headsets, but also allow for a more robust bass response that eliminates the differences you may find between the left and right speakers on other headsets. Additionally, the compatibility with some of the best sound software in the industry gives the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset an even bigger advantage—able to match with Windows Sonic, Sony 3D Audio for PS5, Dolby Atmos, and more.

Paired with the top-notch active noise cancellation, and you’re getting amazing audio quality along with being able to fully immerse yourself in it. The noise reduction levels being up to 25dB are immediately noticeable, as everything around you melts away while listening to music or carefully listening to movement around you in your multiplayer shooter titles.

The swappable, dual-battery system makes charging your headset super simple, even though it seems for the price point you could just recharge the headset without having to swap out batteries, but nevertheless, it allows you to leave a pair of batteries charging while you’re using the others. Allowing for over 12 hours of use, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset keeps going and going, while the quick charge features also throw you an additional three hours at the expense of a short 15-minute charge.

The Bluetooth connectivity is where you’ll find the most usage out of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset as it pairs with nearly every device you can think of. Whether you use iOS or Android, you’re in business. Also, the dual-connectivity allows you to listen to music or take phone calls while also playing on whatever system you desire, which is one heck of a bonus.

The removable microphone is a nice touch for those who would rather use the built-in microphones, but allows for those who want a crisper audio delivered to teammates to snap it in and go. Keeping it simple and allowing the user to just move the microphone to the upright position to mute it also means you aren’t spending time searching for the buttons on the headset or cable system.

With tons of customizable options via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, you can change up noise-cancellation levels, program the mappable wheel on the headset, assign hot keys, and more. I’ve personally never seen a headset that offered this sort of next level customization, much like you’d find in high-end controllers, which just adds to the growing list of positives surrounding the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset.

The only real downside outside the minor complaint around swapping batteries comes in the pricepoint, which is a hefty one at $329.99. For the price of a Nintendo Switch you can own this headset, which will price out most consumers, but for those looking for the do-it-all headset of their dreams, there isn’t much better you can do that go with the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset is a top-of-the-line headset at a top-of-the-line price. With incredible sound quality, near-perfect noise cancellation, and enough customizable options to make you feel like you’re in complete control of your experience, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset is a man amongst boys. At over $300, however, most consumers won’t have the funds to throw at a piece of hardware that’s this expensive, which takes the incredible design and multi-platform performance of it and gate-keeps it from most.