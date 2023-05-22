BIG Festival 2023 Has An Exciting Lineup Of Guests

The BIG Festival has a number of impressive companies signed up for the hands-on Panorama Mundo Showcase at the end of June!

It’s almost time for the Brazil International Games Festival (BIG), the largest of the game festivals in Latin America, and for such a big event, you can expect a solid lineup of guests.

The BIG Festival is from June 28 to July 2 at the Sao Paulo Expo Centre, Vila Água Funda. BIG announced two exciting additions to their Panorama Mundo Showcase earlier this month, Devolver Digital and Atari. The Panorama Mundo Showcase is a hands-on event where guests get to play a select group of international games.

Devolver Digital and Atari have confirmed they will have seven playable titles for the audience, Devolver will have four, and Atari will have three. Atari has confirmed that Mr. Run and Jump will be one of the three games available.

Along with Devolver Digital and Atari, there will be a number of other companies. Warner Bros. Games is coming with Hogwarts Legacy in tow, with special gameplay designed just for the festival. The company Wargaming will also be in attendance with their game World of Warships. Ubisoft is also confirmed to be in attendance, but there’s no information on what they will be bringing along.

In addition to those gaming companies, Twitch will have a 500-square-foot setup, bringing a number of streamers to the event. Only two Twitch streamers have been confirmed so far: Baiano and Gaules, a Counter-Stike streamer and one of the most prominent Brazilian streamers in the world.

The BIG Festival is expecting over 50,000 attendees, so make sure you’re one of them. BIG Festival tickets that come with a number of game demos and lectures can be purchased on the BIG Festival website. Festival tickets go from $20 all the way to $540, depending on the package.

Make sure to keep an eye out to see who else is going to be there and what games will be showcased. The BIG Festival offers gamers an exciting chance to see world premieres in the moment, so don’t miss out.