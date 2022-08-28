Ubisoft, Bandai Namco & Whatnot Lead FAN EXPO Canada 2022 Show Floor

Another FAN EXPO Canada has come and gone, and the 2022 show floor was packed, most notably by Bandai Namco, Studio Ghibli, Whatnot and Ubisoft.

According to CBC, over 140 thousand people were set to walk through FAN EXPO Canada 2022, and some major brands put on a great show for the four-day event. CGMagazine was on site for most of the weekend, snatching up some great FAN EXPO cosplay and show floor photos, but what really stood out were some great activations on display.

First up was Whatnot, a buy and sell site for almost anything you can think of. Going into the event, I had no idea what the company was, but I could see they put on a great show! After signing up with their app, convention goers could line up for a shot at one of three claw machines. They were filled with pop, adorable Whatnot plushies, Funko Pop figures and more—I lost. This was the big draw but their space on the FAN EXPO Canada 2022 show floor was massive, filled with a live broadcast with notable celebrities, lots of lights and action! It definitely drew a crowd.

Among other notable brands like TikTok and Audio Technica, massive gaming company Ubisoft had a huge presence at FAN EXPO Canada 2022. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Assasin’s Creed, the Ubisoft booth was filled to the brim with statues, figures, and games. Visitors could pull up a gaming chair and dive into a game, or get a good look at some incredibly detailed figures. Anyone dressed in Assassin’s Creed cosplay could head over to the booth and pick up a limited edition pin—this may have been extended to visitors with Assasin’s Creed tattoos as well.

What better way to celebrate one of Canada’s biggest gaming companies than at FAN EXPO Canada 2022? Coming up on September 10th, 2022, the company will be hosting their Ubisoft Forward, putting the future of Assassin’s Creed on full display. Be sure to check it out on their YouTube, Twitch, or official website, Ubisoft.com/Forward.

Perhaps the biggest display for the entire convention was none other than Bandai Namco, more specifically, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. The company took over multiple booths at FAN EXPO Canada 2022 and brought it all to the show floor. For those who don’t know, Bandai Namco doesn’t just produce popular games like the new PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC or SD Gundam Battle Alliance. They also aren’t just known for the massive success and likely Game of the Year contender, Elden Ring.

On display at the convention, Bandai Namco showed off their huge number of toys and collectible properties. The booth was filled with figures from a number of franchises like Dragon Ball, Gundam and even Star Wars. A section of cat-themed figures were very popular, including Sailor Mewn and Nyaruto Cats of Konoha. Every hour the booth hosted a free, hands-on, workshop, with buildable figures, models and more on site.

If that weren’t enough, there was an entire section dedicated to The World of Studio Ghibli, with lots of merch for sale, life-size photo ops and some great display pieces. The set pieces were from My Neighbor Totoro, including a giant Totoro in the forest, two paper theatre life-size displays for photos and daily giveaways for fans that tag them on social media!

My personal favourite of the entire Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America booth, though, was Nanoblock! These tiny bricks come in all sorts of properties, like Pokémon and Pac-Man, but there were also tiny hamburgers and french fries, dinosaurs, animals and more. Giant display pieces were set up, the kits are much smaller, but the Pac-Man was made up of over 51,000 Nanoblocks! The kits are for ages 12 and up, and I can’t wait to dive into the Pikachu and Charmander I picked up.

FAN EXPO Canada 2022 was packed with thousands of people, excited to back and in person, and this included the teams behind these awesome booths. “We truly value the Canadian market and understand the love that fans have for Studio Ghibli, and we want to foster that while also introducing them to our latest line, Nanoblock.” said VP Marketing and Business Development, Adam Newman, “Engaging, in-person, with fans has been a huge deal for us this year, and we wanted to make sure Canadians got the opportunity to interact hands-on with our products.”

All in all, FAN EXPO Canada 2022 was a great weekend, and I can’t see what else the convention circuit throws at us now that we are back to live events!