News

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Blumhouse Unveils Chilling First Trailer

The Year Of Video Game Adaptations
Steven Green | May 17, 2023
five nights at freddy's movie poster

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie got its first official teaser trailer featuring Josh Hutcherson ahead of its theatrical and streaming launch via Peacock on October 27th, 2023.

Initially announced in 2015, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is finally about to see the light of day with a theatrical release on October 27th, 2023, alongside a streaming launch on Peacock on the same day. As we ramp up towards the Halloween season (let’s not rush through the Summer through, please!), we have gotten our very first teaser trailer for the upcoming spook-a-thon—Chuck-E-Cheese style!

YouTube video

Coming from the horror movie juggernaut Blumhouse Productions (Insidious, Paranormal Activity), Five Nights at Freddy’s stars The Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson as the unsuspecting new security guard and Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Scream) as the notorious inventor and serial killer, William Afton. Directed by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s features animatronics built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (The Muppets, Sesame Street).

Even though Five Nights at Freddy’s had a rocky start through Warner Bros. and went through several directorial changes, including former Harry Potter director Chris Columbus, it’s been on track now since 2017 through Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions, with a partnership with Universal bringing the Peacock deal to light, similarly to previous Blumhouse releases Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Five Nights At Freddys Movie Gets First Teaser Trailer 23051705

Five Nights at Freddy’s was originally released as a video game in 2014 and has exploded into one of the most well-known horror franchises amongst younger audiences and gamers everywhere. In the game, players must survive night after night as the animatronics come to life and attack the security guard on duty. Using cameras and various mechanics, the player must keep the animatronics from jump-scaring the player to death.

Filled with tons of lore and secrets, Five Nights at Freddy’s is rich with a story that should translate well to the silver screen, even if the gameplay mechanics might come across as a little odd in translation. Creator Scott Cawthon has turned the franchise into video games from varying genres, a series of books, a robust fan base, a merchandise empire, and now the upcoming film adaptation.

File Under: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Horror
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Fast3

Fast X (2023) Review

Jason Momoa brought the level of energy with about 1,000 tanks of NOS in Fast…

TCL 5

TCL 6-Series QLED 2022 TV Review

TCL 6-Series 2022 offers exceptional value with its sleek design, impressive visuals, smart features, and…

acefast crystal 2 earbuds t8 review 23041404 1

ACEFAST Crystal (2) Earbuds T8 Review

The ACEFAST Crystal (2) Earbuds T8 might have a complicated name, but thankful they handle…

benq 1

BenQ treVolo U Desktop Dialogue Speaker Review

BenQ continues to raise the bar with its high-quality sound and performance in its latest…

asus geforce rtx 4070 dual review 23051105

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Dual GPU Review

The ASUS RTX 4070 Dual shines as a compact, powerful GPU, offering exceptional performance, energy…