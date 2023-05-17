Five Nights at Freddy’s: Blumhouse Unveils Chilling First Trailer

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie got its first official teaser trailer featuring Josh Hutcherson ahead of its theatrical and streaming launch via Peacock on October 27th, 2023.

Initially announced in 2015, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is finally about to see the light of day with a theatrical release on October 27th, 2023, alongside a streaming launch on Peacock on the same day. As we ramp up towards the Halloween season (let’s not rush through the Summer through, please!), we have gotten our very first teaser trailer for the upcoming spook-a-thon—Chuck-E-Cheese style!

Coming from the horror movie juggernaut Blumhouse Productions (Insidious, Paranormal Activity), Five Nights at Freddy’s stars The Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson as the unsuspecting new security guard and Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Scream) as the notorious inventor and serial killer, William Afton. Directed by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s features animatronics built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (The Muppets, Sesame Street).

Even though Five Nights at Freddy’s had a rocky start through Warner Bros. and went through several directorial changes, including former Harry Potter director Chris Columbus, it’s been on track now since 2017 through Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions, with a partnership with Universal bringing the Peacock deal to light, similarly to previous Blumhouse releases Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was originally released as a video game in 2014 and has exploded into one of the most well-known horror franchises amongst younger audiences and gamers everywhere. In the game, players must survive night after night as the animatronics come to life and attack the security guard on duty. Using cameras and various mechanics, the player must keep the animatronics from jump-scaring the player to death.

Filled with tons of lore and secrets, Five Nights at Freddy’s is rich with a story that should translate well to the silver screen, even if the gameplay mechanics might come across as a little odd in translation. Creator Scott Cawthon has turned the franchise into video games from varying genres, a series of books, a robust fan base, a merchandise empire, and now the upcoming film adaptation.