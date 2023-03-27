Generation Zero’s 4th Anniversary Brings Cool New Dev Diary

As Generation Zero celebrates its 4th anniversary, the development team has dropped an all-new YouTube video detailing the progress and changes to the game and community.

Celebrating the 4th anniversary of the open-world stealth-action game, Generation Zero is offering the community a look back at all of the changes made to the game over the last several years, as well as favorite moments with the community. Additionally, the history and evolution throughout the past four years have seen a ton of new content available for players of Generation Zero, which the team discussed at length, as well as some hints about what may be coming in the future.

From the video: “What do we love most about GZ? Which is our favorite kind of community content? Find out in the special 4th anniversary Dev Diary!”

Systemic Reaction, the developers of Generation Zero, are a small subsection of Avalanche Studios (Second Extinction, theHunter: Call of the Wild), and as their debut title makes its way past four years of production, it’s obvious that it’s here to stay and looking to add bigger and better things in the future. For those who aren’t aware, Generation Zero “puts players on the front line of the battle against the machines in an alternate-history Sweden.”

“Starting as a small team within Avalanche Studios, we couldn’t be more grateful to our players for making Generation Zero what it is today,” said Emil Kraftling, Creative Director at Systemic Reaction. “It’s a testament to the community that the game is more popular than ever in 2023, and we’re excited to continue building the game in the years to come!”

With a ton of content updates planned to continue through 2023 and beyond, Generation Zero will add to its already massive story expansions and 25 major updates since the original launch in 2019. Over four million players currently play this exciting title, with it available now on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, as well as on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Currently, Generation Zero is also free on Xbox Game Pass and for PC Game Pass subscribers, while their next game—Ravenbound—is releasing in just a few short days on March 30th, 2023.