MomoCon 2024 Spotlights Game Dev Suda51 As Special Guest

One of the largest anime and gaming conventions returns, MomoCon 2024, and it has recently been announced that Suda51 will be a keynote speaker.

With over a month until the event, gaming and anime fans will unite again this year in one of the largest conventions to celebrate the industry in the Southeast United States. MomoCon 2024 returns to host the event at the Georgia World Congress Center from Friday, May 24th to Monday, May 27th. This week, the event officially announced that the renowned game developer Suda51 will be joining the celebration as this year’s keynote speaker. He and many other famous guests will be at the event, while MomoCon hosts many activities and panels.

For those who have not heard of Suda51, you may know him through his work as founder and CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture. Goichi “Suda51” Suda is a director, writer and game designer on games such as Shadows of the Damned, killer7, and the No More Heroes series. He was also the creative director for the cult-classic game Lollipop Chainsaw. His special keynote speech will be on Saturday, May 25 at 4 pm, where he will be discussing his career, game development and upcoming projects.

Some other major guests in the gaming industry coming to MomoCon 2024 included Beau Billingslea (Starfield, Horizon Forbidden West), Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales), and Tara Platt (Persona 3, League of Legends), among many more. There are also those who crossover in both realms of voicing some iconic voices in both gaming and anime, such as the legendary Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels), the famous Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Toy Story 2/3), and many more!

MomoCon 2024 Tournament Games:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Splatoon 3

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Mortal Kombat 1

“We are over the moon to have Suda51 back in Atlanta to host this year’s keynote speech,” MomoCon Co-Founder Chris Stuckey said. “His legacy and work is very important to our fans, and to have him back during such an important year for his career makes it even more important to us. We can’t wait to hear what he has to share!”

The event will also have many musical performances, booths for various merchandise, and numerous booths of indie game companies showcasing their game demos. If you are thinking of heading down for MomoCon 2024, be sure to check out the official website for updates and details.