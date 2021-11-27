fbpx

Fantasy and sci-fi fans have a lot coming
| Nov 27, 2021
Despite being the final month of the year, December 2021 brings a whole host of new content to streaming platforms. Both Netflix and Disney+ have a selection of holiday-themed content coming, along with some huge premieres.

The biggest news for Netflix, of course, is the debut of season 2 of The Witcher, the gritty fantasy show based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. December 1 also sees the new season of the beloved anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

On the Disney+ front, the big premiere is The Book of Boba Fett, which has its first episode debut on December 29. Leading up to that premiere, however, will be the rest of the season of Hawkeye.

Below you can see everything coming to Netflix and Disney+ in December 2021.

Netflix

December 1

  • Lost in Space: S3
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Are you the One: S3
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Fool’s Gold
  • Knight Rider 2000
  • Knight Rider: S1-4
  • Minority Report
  • Pet Sematary
  • Premonition
  • Sabrina
  • Stepmom
  • Sucker Punch
  • The Fourth Kind
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • Think Like a Man
  • Tremors
  • Wild Things
  • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Dec 2

  • Single All the Way
  • The Whole Truth

Dec 3

  • Coming Out Colton
  • La Casa De Papel: Part 5 Vol 2
  • The Greath British Baking Show: Holidays: S4
  • Mixtape
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: S4
  • Shaunt the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
  • Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: V2

Dec 6

  • David and the Elves
  • Voir

Dec 7

  • Go Dog Go: S2
  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec 10

  • How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
  • Twentysomethings: Austin
  • Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
  • Back to the Outback
  • The Unforgivable

Dec 11

  • Fast Color

Dec 13

  • Eye in the Sky

Dec 14

  • Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec 15

  • Elite Short Stories: Philippe Caye Felipe
  • Selling Tampa
  • The Hand of God
  • Teen Mom 2: S3 &4
  • The Challenge: S12 &25
  • The Giver

Dec 16

  • A California Christmas: City Lights
  • A Naija Christmas
  • Puff: Wonders of the Reef
  • Darkest Hour
  • Aggretsuko: S4

Dec 17

  • The Witcher: S2
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: S6: Homecoming

Dec 20

  • Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec 21

  • Grumpy Christmas
  • Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Dec 22

  • Emily In Paris: S2

Dec 23

  • Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec 24

  • 1000 Miles From Christmas
  • Don’t Look Up

Dec 25

  • Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis
  • Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Dec 28

  • Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec 29

  • Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec 31

  • Cobra Kai: S4
  • Queer Eye: S6
  • Stay Close
  • Seal Team
  • The Lost Daughter

Disney+

Dec 1

  • Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
  • Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)
  • Storm Rising (S1)
  • American Dad (S17)
  • Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
  • Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
  • The Great North (S2, New Episode)

Dec 3

  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
  • Spies In Disguise
  • Continent 7: Antarctica (S1)
  • A Hidden Life

Dec 8

  • Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (S9)
  • Modern Family (S1-11)
  • Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)
  • Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
  • Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
  • Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
  • The Greath North (S2, New Episode)
  • Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (S2, New Episodes)

Dec 10

  • Christmas……Again?
  • The Queen Family Singalong

Dec 15

  • Foodtastic
  • Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
  • Ron’s Gone Wrong
  • Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)
  • Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1)
  • Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
  • Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
  • Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

Dec 17

  • Paris to Pittsburgh
  • Arandelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paoer Edition

Dec 22

  • Hawkeye (S1, Finale)
  • Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
  • Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
  • The Premise (S1)
  • The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

Dec 24

  • Encanto
  • Far From the Tree
  • The Flood
  • Into the Okavango
  • The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

Dec 29

