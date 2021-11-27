Despite being the final month of the year, December 2021 brings a whole host of new content to streaming platforms. Both Netflix and Disney+ have a selection of holiday-themed content coming, along with some huge premieres.
The biggest news for Netflix, of course, is the debut of season 2 of The Witcher, the gritty fantasy show based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. December 1 also sees the new season of the beloved anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.
On the Disney+ front, the big premiere is The Book of Boba Fett, which has its first episode debut on December 29. Leading up to that premiere, however, will be the rest of the season of Hawkeye.
Below you can see everything coming to Netflix and Disney+ in December 2021.
Netflix
December 1
- Lost in Space: S3
- The Power of the Dog
- Are you the One: S3
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Fool’s Gold
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: S1-4
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary
- Premonition
- Sabrina
- Stepmom
- Sucker Punch
- The Fourth Kind
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Mask of Zorro
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- Wild Things
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Dec 2
- Single All the Way
- The Whole Truth
Dec 3
- Coming Out Colton
- La Casa De Papel: Part 5 Vol 2
- The Greath British Baking Show: Holidays: S4
- Mixtape
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: S4
- Shaunt the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: V2
Dec 6
- David and the Elves
- Voir
Dec 7
- Go Dog Go: S2
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Dec 10
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
- Twentysomethings: Austin
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
- Back to the Outback
- The Unforgivable
Dec 11
- Fast Color
Dec 13
- Eye in the Sky
Dec 14
- Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year
Dec 15
- Elite Short Stories: Philippe Caye Felipe
- Selling Tampa
- The Hand of God
- Teen Mom 2: S3 &4
- The Challenge: S12 &25
- The Giver
Dec 16
- A California Christmas: City Lights
- A Naija Christmas
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef
- Darkest Hour
- Aggretsuko: S4
Dec 17
- The Witcher: S2
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: S6: Homecoming
Dec 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Dec 21
- Grumpy Christmas
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Dec 22
- Emily In Paris: S2
Dec 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Dec 24
- 1000 Miles From Christmas
- Don’t Look Up
Dec 25
- Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Dec 28
- Word Party Presents: Math!
Dec 29
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Dec 31
- Cobra Kai: S4
- Queer Eye: S6
- Stay Close
- Seal Team
- The Lost Daughter
Disney+
Dec 1
- Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
- Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)
- Storm Rising (S1)
- American Dad (S17)
- Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
- Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
- The Great North (S2, New Episode)
Dec 3
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Spies In Disguise
- Continent 7: Antarctica (S1)
- A Hidden Life
Dec 8
- Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (S9)
- Modern Family (S1-11)
- Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)
- Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
- Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
- Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
- The Greath North (S2, New Episode)
- Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (S2, New Episodes)
Dec 10
- Christmas……Again?
- The Queen Family Singalong
Dec 15
- Foodtastic
- Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1)
- Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
- Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
- Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
- The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)
Dec 17
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Arandelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paoer Edition
Dec 22
- Hawkeye (S1, Finale)
- Dopesick (S1, New Episode)
- Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
- The Premise (S1)
- The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)
Dec 24
- Encanto
- Far From the Tree
- The Flood
- Into the Okavango
- The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
Dec 29
- The Book of Boba Fett (S1, Premiere)
- Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)
- Family Guy (S20, New Episode)
- The Great North (S2, New Episode)
- The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)