Despite being the final month of the year, December 2021 brings a whole host of new content to streaming platforms. Both Netflix and Disney+ have a selection of holiday-themed content coming, along with some huge premieres.

The biggest news for Netflix, of course, is the debut of season 2 of The Witcher, the gritty fantasy show based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. December 1 also sees the new season of the beloved anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

On the Disney+ front, the big premiere is The Book of Boba Fett, which has its first episode debut on December 29. Leading up to that premiere, however, will be the rest of the season of Hawkeye.

Below you can see everything coming to Netflix and Disney+ in December 2021.

Netflix

December 1

Lost in Space: S3

The Power of the Dog

Are you the One: S3

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Fool’s Gold

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: S1-4

Minority Report

Pet Sematary

Premonition

Sabrina

Stepmom

Sucker Punch

The Fourth Kind

The Legend of Zorro

The Mask of Zorro

Think Like a Man

Tremors

Wild Things

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Dec 2

Single All the Way

The Whole Truth

Dec 3

Coming Out Colton

La Casa De Papel: Part 5 Vol 2

The Greath British Baking Show: Holidays: S4

Mixtape

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: S4

Shaunt the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: V2

Dec 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Dec 7

Go Dog Go: S2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec 10

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Back to the Outback

The Unforgivable

Dec 11

Fast Color

Dec 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec 14

Starbeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec 15

Elite Short Stories: Philippe Caye Felipe

Selling Tampa

The Hand of God

Teen Mom 2: S3 &4

The Challenge: S12 &25

The Giver

Dec 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Darkest Hour

Aggretsuko: S4

Dec 17

The Witcher: S2

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: S6: Homecoming

Dec 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec 21

Grumpy Christmas

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Dec 22

Emily In Paris: S2

Dec 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec 24

1000 Miles From Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Dec 25

Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Dec 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec 29

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec 31

Cobra Kai: S4

Queer Eye: S6

Stay Close

Seal Team

The Lost Daughter

Disney+

Dec 1

Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)

Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)

Storm Rising (S1)

American Dad (S17)

Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)

Dopesick (S1, New Episode)

The Great North (S2, New Episode)

Dec 3

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Spies In Disguise

Continent 7: Antarctica (S1)

A Hidden Life

Dec 8

Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S9)

Modern Family (S1-11)

Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)

Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)

Dopesick (S1, New Episode)

Family Guy (S20, New Episode)

The Greath North (S2, New Episode)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (S2, New Episodes)

Dec 10

Christmas……Again?

The Queen Family Singalong

Dec 15

Foodtastic

Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Hawkeye (S1, New Episode)

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1)

Bob’s Burgers (S12, New Episode)

Dopesick (S1, New Episode)

Family Guy (S20, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

Dec 17

Paris to Pittsburgh

Arandelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paoer Edition

Dec 22

Hawkeye (S1, Finale)

Dopesick (S1, New Episode)

Family Guy (S20, New Episode)

The Premise (S1)

The Simpsons (S33, New Episode)

Dec 24

Encanto

Far From the Tree

The Flood

Into the Okavango

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

Dec 29